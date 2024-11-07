In Pictures

Clashes in Mozambique as opposition protests election ‘fraud’

Anger mounts after election authorities say Frelimo party won October vote, extending its 49-year rule.

A barricade burns during protests against the election outcome in Luis Cabral township in Maputo. [Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]
Published On 7 Nov 2024

Police have fired tear gas at protesters in Mozambique in the biggest demonstration yet against the long-ruling Frelimo party, which was declared the winner of disputed elections last month.

Anger has mounted since election authorities said Frelimo won the October 9 vote, extending its 49 years in power. Human rights groups said at least 18 people have been killed in the police crackdown on protests since then.

The general election was hotly contested with many young people supporting independent presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, who said the vote was rigged and called for a week of protests culminating on Thursday. Civil society groups and Western observers also said the election was unfair and results were altered.

On Thursday, police used tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters in the capital, Maputo.

Mondlane – a 50-year-old former radio presenter who, according to official results, lost to Frelimo’s Daniel Chapo – said it was a “crucial moment” for the country.

“I feel that there is a revolutionary atmosphere … that shows that we are on the verge of a unique historical and political transition in the country,” Mondlane said from an undisclosed location. He said he could not disclose his whereabouts other than to say he was not in Africa.

The Mozambique Bar Association warned there were “conditions for a bloodbath” on Thursday as a heavy security presence was deployed across the capital. It is home to more than one million people, but it resembled a ghost town as shops, banks, schools and universities were closed.

Authorities have restricted internet access across the country in an apparent effort to “suppress peaceful protests and public criticism of the government”, according to Human Rights Watch.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk also warned against “unnecessary or disproportionate force”, saying police should “ensure that they manage protests in line with Mozambique’s international human rights obligations”.

The Southern African nation has been rocked by violence since its October 9 general election, after which the Frelimo party, which has been in power for almost 50 years, was declared the winner. [Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]
Police were deployed in full force during protests on November 7, 2024. [Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]
The presidential election was hotly contested, and many young people supported independent candidate Venancio Mondlane, who says the vote was rigged. [Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]
Civil society groups and Western observers also say the election was unfair and results were altered. [Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]
Protesters run after tear gas is fired at a crowd during protests in Maputo. [Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]
Protesters face riot police at a roadblock in Maputo. [Alfredo Zunga/AFP]
Protesters in Maputo carry a mock coffin with the face of Frelimo's Daniel Chapo, who is to succeed President Filipe Nyusi and become Mozambique's fifth president. [Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]