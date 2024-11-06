Donald Trump has won a sweeping victory in the United States presidential election and will return to the White House as the 47th president.

The vote was called in favour of the Republican candidate early on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.

Trump made an astonishing political comeback in defeating his rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, who is yet to concede.

His victory has been met by international congratulations but is likely to add further uncertainty to a turbulent geopolitical situation.

Results showed Trump beating Harris, a Democrat, in a race far less tight than expected as he triumphed in key battleground states.

Victory in Wisconsin after earlier triumphs in Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania saw the former president clear the threshold of the 270 Electoral College votes required to clinch the White House in Tuesday’s election.