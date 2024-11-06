In Pictures

Americans react as Donald Trump wins US presidential race

Results show Trump beating Vice President Kamala Harris in a race far less tight than expected.

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump celebrate after the Fox Network called the election in his favor at the site of his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6
Supporters of Republican Donald Trump celebrate in West Palm Beach, Florida, after the election was called in his favour. [Brian Snyder/Reuters]
6 Nov 2024

Donald Trump has won a sweeping victory in the United States presidential election and will return to the White House as the 47th president.

The vote was called in favour of the Republican candidate early on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.

Trump made an astonishing political comeback in defeating his rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, who is yet to concede.

His victory has been met by international congratulations but is likely to add further uncertainty to a turbulent geopolitical situation.

Results showed Trump beating Harris, a Democrat, in a race far less tight than expected as he triumphed in key battleground states.

Victory in Wisconsin after earlier triumphs in Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania saw the former president clear the threshold of the 270 Electoral College votes required to clinch the White House in Tuesday’s election.

Supporters of former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump celebrate as Fox News declares him the next President of the United States during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, early on November 6
Supporters of the former US president celebrate the news that he has been re-elected to nonconsecutive terms. [Jim Watson/AFP]
Supporters react to election results as they attend an election night event for US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 5
People attending an election night event for US Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, DC, were more sombre. [Charly Triballeau/AFP]
People attend an Arizona Democrats watch party on election night Tuesday, Nov. 5
People attend an Arizona Democrats watch party on election night in Phoenix. [Ross D Franklin/AP Photo]
Sandi Steinbeck celebrates election results during a Nevada GOP election night watch party, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 5
Sandi Steinbeck celebrates election results during a Nevada Republican Party election night watch party in Las Vegas, Nevada. [Ronda Churchill/AFP]
A supporter of Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts following early results from the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6
A Trump supporter reacts as early results come in from the 2024 US presidential election. [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
A supporter of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris reacts during an election night event at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 5
A Harris supporter reacts to election results at Howard University, the Democratic presidential candidate's alma mater. [Charly Triballeau/AFP]
Supporters react to election results during an election night event for US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 5
Harris supporters attend an election night event for the US vice president. [Angela Weiss/AFP]
Supporters watch returns at a campaign election night watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6
Trump supporters celebrate his win in West Palm Beach, Florida. [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]
A US flag hangs from a fence after supporters left at an election night event for US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 6
A US flag hangs from a fence after supporters left an election night event for Democratic candidate Harris at Howard University. [Saul Loeb/AFP]
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump gestures as he walks with former first lady Melania Trump at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6
Trump appears with his wife, Melania Trump, at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center. [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]