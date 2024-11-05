In Pictures

People across Israel protest defence minister’s firing

Prime Minister Netanyahu and ex-Defence Minister Gallant have frequently clashed over Israel’s war on Gaza.

The man is on his knees on the ground in front of a fire. He is holding a flag in one hand and a model head of Gallant in the other.
A protester holds an Israeli flag during a demonstration in Tel Aviv after Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defence Minister Yoav Gallant [Francisco Seco/AP Photo]
Published On 5 Nov 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed his defence minister, Yoav Gallant, in a surprise announcement that came as the country fights wars on multiple fronts across the region.

The move sparked protests across the country on Tuesday, including a mass gathering that paralysed central Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu and Gallant have repeatedly been at odds over Israel’s war on Gaza. But Netanyahu had avoided firing his minister before taking the step as the world’s attention was focused on the United States presidential election.

Netanyahu cited “significant gaps” and a “crisis of trust” as reasons for the firing. He replaced Gallant with longtime loyalist Israel Katz, the country’s foreign minister.

Within hours of the announcement, thousands of protesters gathered in central Tel Aviv, blocking the city’s main highway and crippling traffic.

The crowds, many holding Israeli flags and others blowing whistles and pounding drums, gathered around multiple bonfires.

Several thousand people demonstrated outside Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem and elsewhere in the city.

Protesters gathered and blocked roads in several other spots across the country, and Israeli TV stations showed images of police scuffling with protesters.

Silhouette of protester standing in front of lit fire at nighttime and holding an Israeli flag
After Gallant was fired, protesters in Israel blocked highways and lit bonfires on roads. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
A man puts large tree branches into a fire with a group of people in the background holding placards. One says, "We need better leaders."
Israeli protesters build a fire as they block a road in Tel Aviv. [Jack Guez/AFP]
Police are on horses and the protesters have picked up the iron barriers and look to be trying to remove them from their place
Israeli police try to push back protesters blocking a road in Tel Aviv. [Oded Balilty/AP Photo]
It's a bird's-eye view of a large crowd of protesters filling the street, and many Israeli flags.
A large crowd gathers on Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv. [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images]
Cars are jammed together on a highway, unable to move further as a line of protesters stands in front with Israeli flags. It's nighttime.
Gallant's dismissal was a surprise and came as Israel's ally, the US, holds its presidential election. [Jack Guez/AFP]
Police detain a protester as Israelis demonstrate outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence. [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]
The grassroots forum representing families of captives held in Gaza said Gallant’s dismissal was “a direct continuation of the ‘efforts’ to torpedo the abductee deal”. [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]