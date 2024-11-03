In Pictures

Gallery|US Election 2024

US Women’s March 2024: Huge rally in DC to back Harris, abortion rights

Thousands of women hit the streets of Washington, DC rallying behind Harris and reproductive rights days before elections.

People participate in the National Women's March in Washington
People participate in the National Women's March in Washington, DC [Allison Robbert/AFP]
Published On 3 Nov 2024

Thousands of women have rallied in Washington, DC, in support of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and reproductive rights.

The vice president has made abortion rights a central plank of her White House bid against Republican Donald Trump, who appeared to have publicly backed the 2022 Supreme Court ruling that took away the constitutional right to an abortion.

“Voting for the candidate that’s going to support our rights as women is the most important thing to me,” said Leah Brooker, 19, who travelled from North Carolina to join the event on Saturday, three days before Election Day.

The student said she had already cast her ballot in early voting, calling it “very empowering that my first vote was for a woman”.

She held a sign reading: “If boys will be boys, then women will be presidents.”

Other signs had slogans like “Voting prevents unwanted presidencies” and “A woman’s place is in the Oval Office.”

Organisers estimated turnout was about 15,000 people. Other US cities also organised sister marches.

With the dome of the US Capitol as the backdrop, speakers at Freedom Plaza whipped up support for 60-year-old Harris.

“We’re not going back!” the crowd chanted, repeating one of Harris’s campaign slogans.

Retiree Marlene Wagner, 70, came from Nebraska, saying she was joining “for my grandkids and my children because I fear for their future”.

In her Midwestern state, abortion is banned after the 12th week of pregnancy.

The restriction came after US Supreme Court justices appointed by Trump tipped the panel in 2022 into ending the national right to abortion granted 50 years ago through the Roe v Wade verdict.

Abortion access is on the ballot in 10 states, in referendums that are taking place alongside the presidential vote.

In Nebraska, a proposal seeks to add abortion restrictions to the state constitution, while another seeks to extend the period in which the procedure is allowed.

For Wagner, who also participated in the first Women’s March in 2017 after Trump’s election, the choice was stark.

The abortion restrictions have “already had repercussions, because women haven’t been able to get the care they need”.

People participate in the National Women's March in Washington
Organizers estimated turnout was about 15,000 people. [Allison Robbert/AFP]
Advertisement
People participate in the National Women's March in Washington
Abortion access is on the ballot in 10 states, in referendums that are taking place alongside the presidential vote. [Amid Farahi/AFP]
People participate in the National Women's March in Washington
"We're not going back!" the crowd chanted, repeating one of Harris's campaign slogans. [Amid Farahi/AFP]
National Women’s March held in Washington DC ahead of US elections
CODEPINK joined the National Women's March in Washington in support of Palestinian women in Gaza. [Celal Gunes/Anadolu]
People participate in the National Women's March in Washington
People participate in the National Women's March in Washington. In addition to choosing a president, millions of US voters will decide the fate of Congress, both in the House of Representatives where all seats are up for grabs, and the Senate, where one-third are. [Allison Robbert/AFP]
People participate in the National Women's March in Washington
People participate in the National Women's March. In dozens of states, voters are also being asked to decide on a variety of other issues. [Allison Robbert/AFP]
Advertisement
People participate in the National Women's March in Washington
Thousands of local offices will also be up for election, including state-level legislators, judges, mayors, city council members, county officials, sheriffs and others. [Allison Robbert/AFP]