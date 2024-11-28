In Pictures

Rain and protest dampen Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade in New York

Police arrested 21 protesters after they unfurled a banner in the middle of the parade route to protest the war in Gaza.

A Ronald McDonald float travels down a central Manhattan street.
Ronald McDonald balloon flies during the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, November 28, 2024 [Brendan McDermid/Reuters]
By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 28 Nov 2024

Pelting rain dampened the 98th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in the United States, as it cut across New York City on Thursday.

But for a second year in a row, the giant balloons and party floats had to navigate another obstacle: protesters.

As the procession made its way down West 55th Street, a group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators entered the parade route, briefly blocking a gigantic balloon representing McDonald’s restaurant mascot, the red-headed clown Ronald McDonald.

They sought to remind parade-goers of the human toll of Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, which has killed at least 44,330 Palestinians, many of them women and children.

In the middle of the street, the protesters unfurled a banner that read, “Don’t celebrate genocide! Arms embargo now. Free Palestine!” Several sat cross-legged on the wet pavement, holding up small Palestinian flags.

McDonald’s, the fast-food chain whose balloon they blocked, has been the subject of an ongoing boycott after a subsidiary in Israel announced free meals for Israeli military members after the start of the war.

The chain, however, has distanced itself from that effort, pointing out that the decision was made by a local franchise, not by the company’s global leadership.

Police quickly arrested 21 of the protesters on Thursday, dragging some out of the street in order to let the parade pass. The delay was only a matter of minutes.

Last year, a similar demonstration occurred, resulting in the detention of 34 protesters, many of whom were clad in white jumpsuits splattered with fake blood.

As then, the protesters this year called for the US to stop supplying Israel with arms. Media reports have indicated the US is planning to greenlight a new $680m arms sale to its Middle East ally, on top of its existing military aid.

The parade otherwise continued without a hitch. Beloved cartoon characters like the dog Bluey soared through the air. The Disney character Minnie Mouse made her debut as a balloon. And Broadway stars like Idina Menzel and Billy Porter rode atop floats or mingled among the dancers and marching bands pounding the pavement during the parade.

The parade contained 22 big balloons and 34 floats, according to organisers. It is televised live across the US. Last year, the broadcast raked in 28.5 million viewers, a record for the event, according to the publication The Hollywood Reporter.

That made it one of the most watched non-sporting events of the year.

A marching band walks through pouring rain.
Heavy rain fell as performers prepared to march through Manhattan on a chilly Thursday morning. [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
Santa Claus holds an umbrella atop a float in the Macy's Thanksgiving event.
One of the highlights of the annual parade is the appearance of a performer dressed as Santa Claus — but even he carried an umbrella amid the rain this year. [Brendan McDermid/Reuters]
Pro-Palestinian protesters holding up a banner denouncing genocide are detained by police
The parade was briefly paused by the appearance of pro-Palestinian protesters, who sought to draw attention to the ongoing war in Gaza. [Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo]
A police officer pulls a protester down on a rainy New York street
Several of the protesters sat in the middle of the roadway and chanted for a 'free, free Palestine'. [Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo]
A child spectator of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a tradition for 100 years, since 1924, making it one of the oldest continuous holiday parades in the US. [Brendan McDermid/Reuters]
A marching band in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Macy's Great American Marching Band was among the many musical acts that marched down Sixth Avenue. [Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo]
A Spongebob SquarePants balloon in the Macy's Thanksgiving parade
The parade serves as advertisement for pop-culture phenomena like SpongeBob SquarePants and Netflix's Wednesday, both TV series. [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
A balloon of the cartoon Bluey is floated down Central Park West.
A patched-up Bluey managed to join the parade this year, after a pop in its paw threatened to ground the balloon hours before the event. [Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo]
A Minnie Mouse balloon in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
The Disney character Minnie Mouse made its first appearance as one of the parade's massive balloons. [Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo]
A Statue of Liberty float in Macy's 98th annual Thanksgiving parade.
A float representing the Statue of Liberty rolled down the parade route, its famous torch high in the air. [Heather Khalifa/AP Photo]
A person rides a flamingo float
The parade traditionally ends outside of the Macy's flagship department store in Herald Square. [Heather Khalifa/AP Photo]
Idina Menzel
Stars like Idina Menzel, a voice actress from the Disney movie Frozen, often make appearances atop the parade's floats. [Charles Sykes/Invision and AP Photo]
Billy Porter amid confetti
Tony and Grammy winner Billy Porter was among the celebrities marching along this year. [Charles Sykes/Invision and AP]
Onlookers watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in raincoats and with umbrellas to shield from the rain
Still, to watch the parade, audience members had to shield themselves from the rain with umbrellas and ponchos. [Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo]