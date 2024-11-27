In Pictures

South Korean capital hit by record November snowfall

Seoul is blanketed in snow, the bad weather snarling traffic, knocking out power and grounding hundreds of flights.

Cars move slowly on a snow-covered road in Suwon, South Korea. [Yonhap/EPA]
Published On 27 Nov 2024

South Korea’s capital, Seoul, has been hit by the heaviest November snowfall since records began more than a century ago, the weather agency said.

The bad weather on Wednesday caused traffic jams, knocked out power and grounded hundreds of flights as the authorities braced for more snow in the coming days.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said 20cm (7.8 inches) of snow fell in northern areas of Seoul and nearby places, compared with Seoul’s previous record of 12.4cm (4.8 inches) on November 28, 1972.

It is the highest figure in November since the agency set up nationwide observation posts in 1907.

At least two people were killed in traffic accidents on highways east of the capital, while falling debris from buildings and construction sites due to strong winds injured some pedestrians in Seoul, according to local media reports.

Icy road conditions slowed down the morning commute in Seoul.

Power was cut for thousands of households in several areas of the capital and the central region as electricity lines were damaged by falling trees and snow-related causes, the reports said.

The storm blanketed much of the country, with the central, eastern and southwestern regions seeing about 10-23cm (3.9-9 inches) of snow.

More than 200 flights were cancelled or delayed, most of them domestic as airports across the country experienced severe weather conditions, which also included strong wind, and at least 70 ferries serving islands were suspended.

President Yoon Suk-yeol called on officials to “minimise potential damage and public inconvenience caused by the snow”, as the heavy snowfall is expected to continue until Thursday morning.

The weather agency said 20cm (7.8 inches) of snow fell in northern parts of Seoul and nearby areas, marking the biggest snowfall since records started in 1907. [Jung Yeon-Je/AFP]
More than 200 flights were cancelled or delayed at airports nationwide, while the authorities ordered 90 ferries to remain at port. [Jung Yeon-Je/AFP]
Icy road conditions slowed down the morning commute in Seoul, while emergency workers across the country responded to fallen trees, signs and other safety risks. [Anthony Wallace/AFP]
The weather agency said the snowfall will continue in most parts of the country until Thursday. [Lee Jin-man/AP Photo]
Snow-covered bicycles are parked near a subway station in Seoul. [Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo]
The heavy snowfall was caused by the "significant temperature difference between the sea surface and the cold air", said Youn Ki-han, director at Seoul's Meteorology Forecast Division. [Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo]
Snow covers Gwanghwamun, the main gate of the 14th-century Gyeongbokgung Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landmarks. [Lee Jin-man/AP Photo]