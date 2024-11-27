South Korea’s capital, Seoul, has been hit by the heaviest November snowfall since records began more than a century ago, the weather agency said.

The bad weather on Wednesday caused traffic jams, knocked out power and grounded hundreds of flights as the authorities braced for more snow in the coming days.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said 20cm (7.8 inches) of snow fell in northern areas of Seoul and nearby places, compared with Seoul’s previous record of 12.4cm (4.8 inches) on November 28, 1972.

It is the highest figure in November since the agency set up nationwide observation posts in 1907.

At least two people were killed in traffic accidents on highways east of the capital, while falling debris from buildings and construction sites due to strong winds injured some pedestrians in Seoul, according to local media reports.

Icy road conditions slowed down the morning commute in Seoul.

Power was cut for thousands of households in several areas of the capital and the central region as electricity lines were damaged by falling trees and snow-related causes, the reports said.

The storm blanketed much of the country, with the central, eastern and southwestern regions seeing about 10-23cm (3.9-9 inches) of snow.

More than 200 flights were cancelled or delayed, most of them domestic as airports across the country experienced severe weather conditions, which also included strong wind, and at least 70 ferries serving islands were suspended.

President Yoon Suk-yeol called on officials to “minimise potential damage and public inconvenience caused by the snow”, as the heavy snowfall is expected to continue until Thursday morning.