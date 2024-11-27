In Pictures

Gallery|Israel attacks Lebanon

Photos: Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire begins after a year of fighting

Border regions charred, Beirut bombarded and northern Israel empty as ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah commences.

Lebanon Israel Ceasefire
A journalist's car burns after an Israeli shell landed in a gathering of international journalists covering clashes in the Alma al-Shaab village of Lebanon near the border with Israel on October 13, 2023. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Published On 27 Nov 2024

Smoke rising from the rubble of multistorey buildings in Beirut. Rockets streaking over the blackened hills of northern Israel. People fleeing their homes, not knowing when or if they will return.

Israel and Hezbollah began a ceasefire on Wednesday, but even if it holds, the devastation caused by more than 13 months of fighting will linger for years.

The border area is a charred wasteland, and an escalation in September brought waves of bombardments upon the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs and other areas of Lebanon.

Hezbollah’s rocket, drone and missile fire emptied out communities across northern Israel, and longer-range drones and missiles hit the northern city of Haifa and the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

Israel agreed to the ceasefire after months of negotiations led by the United States and France. Hezbollah has said it accepts the proposal. It took effect early on Wednesday with an initial two-month halt in fighting. The deal requires Hezbollah to end its armed presence in southern Lebanon and Israeli troops to return to Israel.

Civilians on both sides will continue to pay the price – in the coming hours, months and years. In Lebanon, Israeli forces have blown up entire villages. In Israel, people are returning to their homes in the north for the first time in more than a year.

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging barrages since October 8, 2023.

Israel escalated its campaign in mid-September, launching air strikes that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and most of his deputies.

It is widely thought to have been behind an attack earlier that month in which pagers and walkie-talkies belonging to Hezbollah members exploded, killing dozens of people, including civilians, and wounding thousands.

Israeli ground troops invaded in early October and have been battling Hezbollah in a belt of towns and villages near the border.

More than 3,760 people have been killed by Israeli fire in Lebanon, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Bombardments have driven 1.2 million people from their homes in Lebanon with many forced to camp out in public parks and beaches.

Hezbollah fire has forced about 50,000 people to evacuate from northern Israel. At least 75 people have been killed.

Lebanon Israel Ceasefire
Manal Jaafar hugs a photo of her husband, Rabih Maamari, a cameraman at the pan-Arab TV network Al Mayadeen who was killed by an Israeli strike, during his funeral procession in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh on November 22, 2023. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Lebanon Israel Ceasefire
The Israeli Iron Dome air defence system intercepts an attack from Lebanon over the Galilee region as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Syria on August 4, 2024. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
A woman reads the Quran at the site of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut's southern suburbs
A woman reads the Quran at the site of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut's southern suburbs on September 29, 2024. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
People take cover next to a public bomb shelter as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from Lebanon
People take cover next to a public bomb shelter as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from Lebanon in Safed in northern Israel on September 29, 2024. [Ariel Schalit/AP Photo]
Families sleep on Beirut's corniche after fleeing the Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburb
Families sleep on Beirut's corniche after fleeing Israeli air strikes on the city's southern suburbs on September 30, 2024. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Flames and smoke rise from an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon
Flames and smoke rise from an Israeli air strike in Dahiyeh on October 6, 2024. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Ivana Skakye, 2, a Lebanese child who is suffering from third-degree burns over 40 percent of her body following an Israeli airstrike last September near their home in Deir Qanoun al Nahr,
Ivana Skakye, a Lebanese two-year-old, receives treatment in a Beirut hospital on October 29, 2024, after she received third-degree burns over 40 percent of her body during an Israeli air strike in September near her home in Deir Qanoun al-Nahr, a village in southern Lebanon. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
A man looks from a damaged building a day after it was hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Ramat Gan
A man looks out from a damaged building a day after it was hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon in Ramat Gan, central Israel, on November 19, 2024. [Oded Balilty/AP Photo]
Displaced people return to south Lebanon as ceasefire appears to hold
A man returns to his village in Tyre governorate in southern Lebanon after the ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel began early on November 27, 2024. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]