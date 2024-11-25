In Pictures

Gallery|Israel attacks Lebanon

Intense Israeli attacks cause carnage in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut

Israel hits Hezbollah strongholds in and outside Beirut a day after the Lebanese group claims 50 attacks on Israeli targets.

Several Israeli air strikes have hit the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs.
Part of a building in the Tayouneh area of southern Beirut has collapsed after an Israeli air attack hit it. [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
Published On 25 Nov 2024

Israel has conducted multiple attacks against Hezbollah strongholds in southern Beirut, and battles have raged in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah claimed 50 attacks on Israeli targets in one day.

The Israeli military said Hezbollah fired 250 projectiles into Israel on Sunday, part of a wave of attacks the armed group said have targeted areas that include the Ashdod naval base in southern Israel and military sites near Tel Aviv.

The Israeli army warned in a statement on X that it would target Hezbollah “facilities and interests” in the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs.

The military later said the air force on Monday had “conducted intelligence-based strikes on several Hezbollah command centres” in the area.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported “three strikes on the vicinity of Haret Hreik” in Beirut’s southern suburbs, and AFPTV images showed thick smoke rising from the area.

The attacks followed heavy raids on the area the night before.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education suspended classes on Monday for schools, technical institutes and private higher education institutions in Beirut and a number of surrounding areas, citing “the current dangerous conditions”.

The escalation came as the United States and the European Union pushed for a truce in a war Lebanon said has killed at least 3,754 people since October 2023, most of them in the past two months.

Several Israeli air strikes have hit the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs.
People wait outside their homes after an Israeli attack hit Tayouneh. [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
Advertisement
Bulldozers remove the rubble of a destroyed building that was hit Sunday night in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh
Bulldozers remove the rubble of a building in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, after it was hit in an Israeli attack on the night of November 24, 2024. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Several Israeli air strikes have hit the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs.
A man removes a gas canister from his destroyed shop in Tayouneh. [Ibrahim Amro/AFP]
Several Israeli air strikes have hit the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs.
According to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, more than 3,750 people have been killed and more than 15,600 injured in Lebanon in the escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah since the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
Several Israeli air strikes have hit the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs.
Lebanon’s deputy parliament speaker has accused Israel of ramping up its bombardment of Lebanon to pressure the government to make concessions in indirect ceasefire negotiations with Hezbollah. [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
Several Israeli air strikes have hit the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs.
Israeli air attacks also caused destruction in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs. [AFP]
Advertisement
Several Israeli air strikes have hit the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs.
Lebanese workers clear rubble in Haret Hreik. [AFP]
Several Israeli air strikes have hit the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs.
Israel has carried out heavy attacks in central Beirut in recent days as Hezbollah has increased its rocket fire into Israel. [AFP]