In Uruguay, a presidential run-off focused on ‘democratic coexistence’

Conservative Alvaro Delgado and left-wing rival Yamandu Orsi went head-to-head in the final round of Uruguay’s election.

Alvaro Delgado poses for selfies outside a polling station.
Conservative candidate Alvaro Delgado greeted supporters in Montevideo after voting on November 24 [Martin Varela Umpierrez/Reuters]
Published On 24 Nov 2024

Political violence marred Mexico’s elections this year. And in Venezuela’s presidential race, protests accompanied a contested result and widespread allegations of electoral fraud.

But in Uruguay on Sunday, a much more muted presidential election unfolded.

Located on the southern Atlantic coast, north of Argentina, Uruguay was one of several Latin American countries holding high-stakes presidential elections this year.

And unlike some of its counterparts, critics say Uruguay serves as a model for democratic stability in the region.

Sunday’s election was a run-off, pitting the top two presidential contenders from the October 27 general election against one another.

The early favourite was Yamandu Orsi, the candidate for the left-wing Broad Front coalition. In the October vote, he notched 44 percent support — well short of the 50 percent needed to avoid a run-off.

Coming in second place on October 27 was Alvaro Delgado of the ruling National Party, a conservative group.

While he only received 27 percent of the vote in the first round, he is likely to benefit from the 20 percent of voters who cast their ballot for the third-place candidate, fellow conservative Andres Ojeda of the Colorado Party.

Both Orsi and Delgado advanced to Sunday’s run-off with strong support, making the outcome a nail-biter.

Orsi, a 57-year-old history teacher, has the support of former President Jose Mujica, a former leftist rebel fighter who survived torture under Uruguay’s military dictatorship in the 1970s and ’80s.

Mujica has since become a beloved figure on the left: He was dubbed the “world’s poorest president” during his time in office, from 2010 to 2015, for his humble lifestyle.

Orsi’s Broad Front coalition was in power until the 2019 election, which saw the rise of the conservative National Party. It was the first conservative victory in nearly 15 years.

But outgoing President Luis Lacalle Pou is prevented by law from seeking a second consecutive term. Running instead for his party is the 55-year-old Delgado, a former veterinarian.

Both Delgado and Orsi have emphasised strengthening Uruguay’s economy.

Orsi, who campaigned with the slogan “We know how to achieve”, has emphasised measures to raise wages for low-income workers. Delgado, meanwhile, has focused on streamlining Uruguay’s bureaucracy and forging trade deals with partners like China.

Both men have pledged to respect the results of the election and work together, no matter the outcome.

“We must value what we have: democratic coexistence,” said the head of the Broad Front coalition, Fernando Pereira.

Meanwhile, Ojeda — the third-place candidate knocked out in the first round of voting — remarked to local media about the calm accompanying Uruguay’s election.

“If I had brought a foreigner here and I didn’t tell him that there was an election, he wouldn’t have noticed,” Ojeda said.

A man casts his ballot at a polling station in Uruguay, with a baby in his arms. The man is smiling while the little boy covers his face with his hands.
Uruguay has a population of more than 3.4 million, of which approximately 2.7 million are eligible to vote. [Matilde Campodonico/AP Photo]
Uruguay flags hang for sale in front of a parking lot.
Shops sold national flags and party banners to voters on Election Day in the Uruguay capital of Montevideo. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
An elderly Jose Mujica is bent over, wearing a black suit, is holding the brown envelope with his vote, ready to cast. People behind him stand against a wall.
Former President Jose "Pepe" Mujica cast his ballot at a school-turned-polling site in Montevideo. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
Mujica sits on a chair with his walking stick on his lap. The room is a classroom with a large white board behind him.
Mujica offered his thanks to the Uruguayan people for respecting the democratic process: "The easiest thing is to kick everything. The most difficult thing is to maintain stability." [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
Yamandu Orsi gives the media two thumbs up after casting his ballot. Photographers crowd behind him with cameras in the air.
Mujica had thrown his support behind Yamandu Orsi, the presidential candidate for the Broad Front coalition, who flashed a thumbs-up after voting in his home department of Canelones. [Mariana Greif/Reuters]
Alvaro Delgado is surrounded by a scrum of reporters all holding their microphones to him.
Battling Orsi for the presidency was Alvaro Delgado, seen here speaking to reporters in Montevideo, Uruguay, after voting on November 24. [Martin Varela Umpierrez/Reuters]
A Uruguay voter with his daughter on his shoulders wears a "Make America Great Again" hat.
One person during the run-off in Montevideo wore a "Make America Great Again" cap, a reference to the recent right-wing victory in the United States presidential election. [Martin Varela Umpierrez/Reuters]
Flyers for the Broad Front coalition sit on a table above an Uruguay flag.
Flyers in Canelones encourage voters to cast a ballot for the left-wing candidate Orsi and his running mate Carolina Cosse. [Matilde Campodonico/AP Photo]
A woman holds an Uruguay flag above her head.
As he left his home on Sunday to vote, Orsi told local media that "democracy has to be a celebration" — a mantra reflected by some voters who arrived at polling stations showing their national pride. [Martin Varela Umpierrez/Reuters]
A voter, standing in front of a wall marked with murals and slogans, casts a ballot behind a privacy screen with their child.
Sunday's vote is partly seen as a referendum on the legacy of outgoing President Luis Lacalle Pou, who weathered scandals during his tenure. [Matilde Campodonico/AP Photo]
A man casts a ballot at a school turned polling station.
The November 24 run-off election is expected to be very tight, with Orsi and Delgado in a virtual tie in public opinion polls. [Andres Cuenca/Reuters]