Marauding monkeys will not face slingshots any more in the historic Thai city of Lopburi, where they have been rounded up and sterilised after turning rampant over the past four years.

Before COVID-19 shut Lopburi, some of its 58,000 residents casually fed the 3,000 long-tailed macaques that lived alongside them and even threw an annual fruit banquet for them, drawing tourists to the “Monkey City,” which sits three hours drive north of Bangkok.

The macaques, believed to bring good fortune, also inhabit nearby forests and have long been a part of the city’s history. But after Lopburi came out of the pandemic lockdown in mid-2022, its residents found that without people feeding them, the monkeys had become unruly.

Troops of macaques had taken over buildings, often confronting residents, stealing food and causing accidents. Gangs of monkeys engaged in mass brawls.

“Their method is robbery – by all means,” said Wisarut Somngam, a local researcher with Ecoexist Society, a nongovernmental organisation. “They were ready to snatch anything off your hands, any bags they suspect contain food or items like mobile phones.”

Small children, elderly women and even policemen carried around slingshots to try and scare away the macaques.

As complaints mounted this year, authorities armed with slingshots and traps sprang into action to catch the primates that had wrought havoc and even scared some residents into putting up metal bars at their homes for protection.

“We have to cage ourselves inside, we have no freedom even on the premises of our own homes,” said Jirat Buapromart, 54. “They are ready to steal anything they can from us.”

By May, authorities stepped up the push against the monkeys, including boosting sterilisation efforts that began during the pandemic.

“Our goal is to neuter all the monkeys, 100 percent of them,” local veterinarian Patarapol Maneeorn from the government wildlife department said in September.

The monkeys would then be put into a designated area where they will be looked after, he said.

Five months after the start of the government’s campaign, Lopburi’s primate pandemonium has finally come under control, with about 1,600 monkeys in captivity.

Some animal rights groups agree with authorities on neutering the monkeys, but not putting them in cages.

“The monkeys are suffering because currently they’re in a cage that is not designed for them,” said Edwin Wiek, founder of Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand. “It’s not proper for them.”

Wiek pressed the government to increase funding to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, which has personnel trained in animal care and treatment.

For some residents, the return of calm on the streets of Lopburi is a relief. “Things have become a little easier because most of the monkeys were captured. Life is easier,” said clockmaker Chalit Nithiwkram, 64.

Business was also improving, he said: “If there were monkeys, no customers would dare to come by and park their cars here.”

For others, Lopburi and its monkeys are inseparable.

“Monkeys are part of Lopburi’s identity,” said Supaporn Reanprayoorn, 38, who runs a store near a temple where monkeys often gathered. She sometimes gave them snacks.

“Let tourists take pictures with them – just a hundred or two.”