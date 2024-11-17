Jon Jones sent Stipe Miocic into retirement with a stunning back kick to the ribs and used a series of blows to the head in the third round to retain the UFC heavyweight championship in front of United States President-elect Donald Trump in the main event of UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.

Jones posed and played to the crowd on top of the octagon on Saturday night in front of Trump, Elon Musk and Robert Kennedy Jr.

Trump walked out to a rousing ovation in front of 20,200 fans just before the start of the pay-per-view card and seemed to bask in the thrill of the fighters that throughout the night gave him props, including Jones.

Known by some in the mixed martial arts world as the “Combatant in Chief”, Trump counts UFC President Dana White as a close friend and considers fans of the sport part of his political base.

“I want to give a big, big thank you to President Donald Trump [for] being here tonight,” Jones said to a roaring ovation that bled into a “USA! USA!” chant.

“I’m proud to be a great American champion,” Jones said.

Trump did some dance moves as his signature campaign song, YMCA, played over the loudspeaker. He eventually sat down and talked animatedly to Musk.

Jones’s heavyweight title defence was his first fight since March 2023, and the 37-year-old successfully returned to the octagon after undergoing pectoral surgery that postponed a meeting with Miocic at UFC 295.

Jones paid his respects to Miocic after the fight, admiring his toughness.

“He’s really, really good,” Jones said of Miocic. “He’s really tough. He’s really durable. I hit him with some pretty decent shots, and he just kept coming forward.”

While Miocic opted to retire after the fight, Jones plans to stick around at heavyweight.

“I’ve decided maybe I will not retire,” Jones said.