New storm bears down on the Philippines after Typhoon Usagi wrecked havoc

Series of storms triggered flash floods and landslides, killing dozens, displacing thousands and destroying homes.

Typhoon Usagi wreaks more damage and misery in Philippines as yet another storm looms
Villagers stand on washed-up logs and debris as they survey the aftermath of Typhoon Usagi in the coastal municipality of Santa Ana, Cagayan province. [Francis R Malasig/EPA]
Published On 15 Nov 2024

Another dangerous storm is barrelling towards the Philippines, threatening an area where dozens of people were killed by flash floods and landslides just weeks ago, the weather service said.

Typhoon Usagi blew out of the archipelago nation on Friday as rescuers worked to reach residents stranded on rooftops in northern Luzon island, where herds of livestock were devastated.

Thousands of people were displaced by Usagi, the fifth major storm to hit the country in less than a month.

It weakened as it headed towards Taiwan, after blowing away houses in its path.

The recent wave of disasters has killed at least 159 people and prompted the United Nations to request $32.9m in aid for the worst-affected regions.

On Thursday, flash floods caused by Usagi struck 10 largely evacuated villages around the town of Gonzaga in Cagayan province, local rescue official Edward Gaspar told the AFP news agency.

“We rescued a number of people who had refused to move to the shelters and got trapped on their rooftops,” Gaspar said.

Trees uprooted by flooding damaged a major bridge in Gonzaga, isolating nearby Santa Ana, a coastal town of about 36,000 people, Cagayan officials said.

“Most evacuees have returned home, but we held back some of them. We have to check first if their houses are still safe for habitation,” Bonifacio Espiritu, operations chief of the civil defence office in Cagayan, told AFP.

By early Friday, Usagi was over the Luzon Strait with a reduced strength of 120km/h (75mph) as it headed towards southern Taiwan, where authorities downgraded it to a tropical storm.

But the streak of violent weather was forecast to continue in the central Philippines, where Tropical Storm Man-yi is set to reach coastal waters by Sunday.

The weather service said it could potentially strike at or near the heavily populated capital, Manila.

According to a UN assessment, the past month’s storms damaged or destroyed 207,000 houses, with 700,000 people forced to seek temporary shelter.

Many families were without essentials such as sleeping mats, hygiene kits and cooking supplies, and had limited access to safe drinking water.

Thousands of hectares of farmland were destroyed and persistent flooding was likely to delay replanting efforts and worsen food supply problems, the report added.

About 20 big storms and typhoons hit the Southeast Asian nation or its surrounding waters each year, killing dozens of people and keeping millions in enduring poverty, but it is unusual for multiple such weather events to take place in a small window.

Typhoon Usagi wreaks more damage and misery in Philippines as yet another storm looms
Typhoon Usagi flooded villages, knocked down power lines and displaced thousands of people before blowing away on Friday from the northern Philippines. [Francis R Malasig/EPA]
Typhoon Usagi wreaks more damage and misery in Philippines as yet another storm looms
In Cagayan province, in the northernmost tip of the Luzon region, a key concrete bridge connecting two towns partly collapsed after logs swept by rampaging river currents smashed into it. Several other bridges were engulfed in floodwaters and were unusable, provincial officials said. [AFP]
Typhoon Usagi wreaks more damage and misery in Philippines as yet another storm looms
Residents rescue a cow trapped in logs and debris swept by floodwaters caused by Typhoon Usagi in Gonzaga, northern Philippines. [Noel Celis/AP Photo]
Typhoon Usagi wreaks more damage and misery in Philippines as yet another storm looms
A new storm brewing in the Pacific could strengthen into a powerful typhoon before hitting the archipelago on Sunday, according to state weather forecasters. [AFP]
Typhoon Usagi wreaks more damage and misery in Philippines as yet another storm looms
Villagers cross a river next to a damaged bridge affected by Typhoon Usagi, in the coastal municipality of Santa Ana, Cagayan province. [Francis R Malasig/EPA]
Damaged houses along a river in Gonzaga town a day after Typhoon Usagi hit Cagayan province. [AFP]
Damaged houses along a river in Gonzaga town a day after Typhoon Usagi hit Cagayan province. [AFP]
Typhoon Usagi wreaks more damage and misery in Philippines as yet another storm looms
Usagi made landfall in the northeastern Philippines on Thursday, just two days after the last typhoon, Toraji, exited after setting off floods and forcing more than 82,500 people to flee from their homes. [Francis R Malasig/EPA]
Typhoon Usagi wreaks more damage and misery in Philippines as yet another storm looms
Many of the displaced were still in emergency shelters when Typhoon Usagi hit, according to welfare officials, who have scrambled to transport large numbers of food packs and other aid to more than 300 evacuation centres as back-to-back storms and typhoons lashed the region. [Francis R Malasig/EPA]
Typhoon Usagi wreaks more damage and misery in Philippines as yet another storm looms
The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year. It is often hit by earthquakes and has more than a dozen active volcanoes, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries. [Philippine Red Cross via AP]