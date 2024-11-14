Protests erupted in Paris against a contentious gala organised by far-right figures in support of Israel.

The event intended to raise funds for the Israeli military. Called Israel is Forever, the gala was planned by an association of the same name whose stated goal is to “mobilise French-speaking Zionist forces”.

Hundreds of protesters marched through central Paris on Wednesday night, denouncing the “gala of hatred and shame”.

“Imagine if an association were hosting a gala for Hezbollah or Hamas – there’s no way the police would allow that,” said Melkir Saib, a 30-year-old protester. “The situation is just unfair.”

The demonstrations took place on the eve of a high-stakes football match between France and Israel at the Stade de France, north of Paris. The authorities in the French capital announced that more than 4,000 police officers and 1,600 stadium staff will be deployed for the game on Thursday.

Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was among those invited, but he did not attend amid growing criticism of the event.

The invitation to Smotrich drew outrage from local associations, unions and left-wing political parties, prompting two protests in the French capital. The hardliner was denounced this week for saying he hopes the election of Donald Trump as United States president will clear the way for the Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank – a step that would extinguish Palestinian statehood dreams.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Smotrich’s remarks “contrary to international law” and counterproductive to efforts to lower regional tensions.

Critics also pointed at Nili Kupfer-Naouri, the president of the Israel is Forever association, who sparked anger last year after Israel’s war in Gaza started, posting on social media that “no civilian in Gaza was innocent”.

A separate group, including Jewish left-wing organisations opposed to racism and anti-Semitism, gathered near the Arc de Triomphe chanting slogans against the event and Smotrich.

French authorities defended the event, with Paris police chief Laurent Nunez saying it posed “no major threat to public order”.

Last week, Paris Saint-Germain fans unveiled a “Free Palestine” banner during a Champions League match at Parc des Princes stadium. Clashes also broke out in Amsterdam before and after a football match between Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv and the Netherlands’s Ajax team.