Heavy rains lash Spain after deadly floods

In the aftermath of deadly flooding, Spain closed schools and evacuated residents as heavy rains lashed the country.

Police forces and firefighters work to clear mud from sewers in Paiporta, south of Valencia, eastern Spain. [Jose Jordan/AFP]
Published On 13 Nov 2024

Spain has closed schools and evacuated residents as heavy rains lashed the country, two weeks after its worst floods in a generation that killed more than 200 people.

National weather office AEMET placed the southern province of Malaga and the northeastern Catalonia region on red alert on Wednesday, the highest level for strong rains expected to last until Friday.

It forecasts as much as 180 millimetres (seven inches) of rain could fall there in just 12 hours under a red alert.

Less severe downpours are also expected in the flood-hit eastern Valencia region, but local officials warned that since sewage systems are clogged with mud they could struggle to cope.

The October 29 storm killed at least 222 people, mostly in the Valencia region, wrecked infrastructure, gutted buildings and submerged fields. The final bill is expected to soar to tens of billions of euros.

“There’s nothing to lose now,” Carlos Molto, a resident of the Picanya suburb of Valencia city, told local television station A Punt.

Parts of the town of Paiporta, one of the worst-hit sites, were once again flooded after a titanic cleanup effort, according to local newspaper Las Provincias.

Many people had barricaded their homes with planks or sandbags to try to protect them from new flooding.

The rain also meant schools and universities closed across large parts of Valencia, the southern region of Andalusia and Catalonia.

Malaga city hall said it had ordered the evacuation of houses located on the banks of the Campanillas River due to the flood risk.

The start of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals between Spain and Poland in the southern city was also postponed on Wednesday.

The regional governments of Andalusia and Catalonia sent emergency alerts to mobile phones warning people to be cautious.

Critics have questioned the efficiency of the Valencia region’s alert system during October’s downpour, which in some cases only reached residents’ telephones when floodwater was already gushing through towns.

Outrage at the authorities for their perceived mismanagement before and after the floods triggered mass protests on Saturday. The largest, in the city of Valencia, drew 130,000 people.

A resident stands on her balcony next to a banner reading 'Auntie Amparito, 95 years old, and her family thank all those who helped us'. [Jose Jordan/AFP]
Many regions in Spain are now bracing for more heavy rain in a new test for the system. On Wednesday, AEMET issued a red alert for Malaga and Tarragona, warning of torrential rains and possible flooding. [Jose Jordan/AFP]
New alerts were issued for parts of the Valencia region, Catalonia, Murcia, the Balearic Islands and Andalusia, according to national news reports. [Jose Jordan/AFP]
Experts say that even the most sophisticated forecasting models and advanced early warning systems are useless if the information is not communicated clearly, on time, and in a way that lets citizens understand how to stay safe. [Jose Jordan/AFP]
A man wearing protective jumpsuit takes part in cleaning a street covered in mud. [Jose Jordan/AFP]
Europe risks overwhelming damage from climate-driven disasters as the continent warms faster than any other region in the world. [Jose Jordan/AFP]
A rapid analysis by World Weather Attribution, a global team of scientists that examines the role of climate change in extreme weather, found that rainfall in Valencia was about 12 percent heavier and twice as likely than it would have been in the pre-industrial climate. [Jose Jordan/AFP]
Extreme heat is becoming more frequent and rain patterns are changing, making downpours increasingly severe, according to the latest report from the European Environment Agency (EEA). [Jose Jordan/AFP]
The Mediterranean, being semi-enclosed, is warming faster than any other marine region in the world, leading to heavier rainfall as warmer air can hold more water. 'The pace of climate change is so high that the policy developments cannot follow,' said Julie Berckmans, European climate risk assessment expert at the EEA. [Jose Jordan/AFP]