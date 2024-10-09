In Pictures

Millions evacuate prior to Hurricane Milton making landfall in Florida

Millions have fled the storm expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday.

A boarded up house for sale in the the front yard in Dunedin ahead of Hurricane Milton's expected landfall tonight on October 9
A boarded up house for sale in the the front yard in Dunedin before Hurricane Milton's expected landfall tonight on Wednesday [Bryan R Smith/AFP]
Published On 9 Oct 2024

Millions of Florida residents have fled the US state as Hurricane Milton approaches, with officials there warning that those who stayed would “die” and that single-story homes would turn into “a coffin”.

“We are a few hours away from an epic catastrophe,” Tampa Congresswoman Kathy Castor told CNN. The Tampa metropolitan area, home to more than 3 million people, is directly in the hurricane’s path, as is a vast swath of Florida’s western coast.

Forecasters have described the hurricane, which is expected to make landfall either Wednesday night or the early hours of Thursday, in apocalyptic terms, warning it would be the “storm of the century”. The words emphasised the power of Milton in a state that is no stranger to hurricanes, having already been battered by a series of devastating storms in recent years.

The National Hurricane Center said Milton would cause an “extremely life-threatening situation” and is expected to bring damaging winds and torrential rainfall that will extend inland and outside the forecast cone. It weakened slightly from a Category 5 storm to a Category 4 as it approached the west coast of Florida, but is still extremely powerful.

“Winds will begin to increase along the west coast of Florida by this afternoon,” the NHC said. “Preparations, including evacuation if told to do so, should be rushed.”

“I am nervous. This is something we just went through with the other storm – ground saturated, still recovering from that,” Sarasota resident Randy Prior, who owns a pool business, told AFP.

Prior, 36, says he plans to ride out the storm at home, after recently toughing out Hurricane Helene, which flooded the same western parts of Florida before wreaking havoc across remote areas of North Carolina and further inland.

“I own a business, so once the storm stops, I’ve got to be here, help clean up, get everything back to normal. But this one’s a big one for sure.”

Tampa resident Luis Santiago said he would “close up everything” and leave.

Airlines added flights out of Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and Sarasota, as highways clogged up with escaping traffic and petrol station pumps ran dry.

The hurricane comes just two weeks after an earlier one, Hurricane Helene, hit on September 26, causing widespread damage across the southeastern US, including in Florida, and killing more than 200 people – mainly in North Carolina and Georgia.

Josh Parks loads his television in his car as he prepares to evacuate to his daughters home in advance of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Port Charlotte, Fla
Josh Parks loads his television into his car as he prepares to evacuate to his daughter's home in advance of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, in Port Charlotte, Florida. [Marta Lavandier/AP Photo]
Don Hallenbeck, right, fills gas tanks as he prepares to stay in his home in advance of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Port Charlotte, Fla
Don Hallenbeck, right, fills petrol tanks as he prepares to stay in his home in advance of Hurricane Milton, in Port Charlotte. [Marta Lavandier/AP Photo]
Members of the Florida Army National Guard stage on a beach as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Bradenton Beach on Anna Maria Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 8
Members of the Florida Army National Guard stage on a beach as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Bradenton Beach on Anna Maria Island. [Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo]
A jogger runs along the bay in heavy rain ahead of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Tampa, Fla
A jogger runs along the bay in heavy rain before Hurricane Milton, in Tampa. [Mike Stewart/AP Photo]
People arrive to shelter buffalo creek middle school ahead of Hurricane Milton expected landfall in Bradenton, Florida on October 9
People arrive to a shelter before Hurricane Milton's expected landfall in Bradenton, Florida. [Miguel J Rodriguez Carrillo/AFP]
People arrive to shelter buffalo creek middle school ahead of Hurricane Milton expected landfall in Bradenton, Florida on October 9
Millions fled the storm that is forecast to make landfall late on Wednesday evening or early Thursday. [Miguel J Rodriguez Carrillo/AFP]
Residents of the Apopka area fill bags to protect their homes from possible flooding before the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Orlando, Florida on October 9
Residents of the Apopka area fill bags to protect their homes from possible flooding before the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Orlando, Florida. [Giorgio Viera/AFP]
Andrew Goncharsky places sandbags around the front door of his apartment as he evacuates his apartment before Hurricane Milton's arrival on October 09
Andrew Goncharsky places sandbags around the front door of his apartment as he evacuates before Hurricane Milton's arrival, in Fort Myers, Florida. [Joe Raedle/Getty Images via AFP]
A resident secures aluminum shutters across windows in Dunedin ahead of Hurricane Milton's expected landfall tonight on October 9, 2024 in Florida
A resident secures aluminium shutters across windows in Dunedin in advance of Hurricane Milton's expected landfall. [Bryan R Smith/AFP]
Boards on the window of a store display a message ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Bradenton Beach on Anna Maria Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 8
Boards on the window of a store display a message before the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Bradenton Beach on Anna Maria Island. [Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo]
Police block off a bridge leading to the barrier island of St. Pete Beach, Fla., ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in South Pasadena, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 9
Police block off a bridge leading to the barrier island of St Pete Beach, before the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in South Pasadena, Florida. [Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo]
Rain begins to fall ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 9
Rain begins to fall in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Milton in Tampa. [Julio Cortez/AP Photo]