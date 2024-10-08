In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

How football brings joy and helps heal Palestinian children in Qatar

For the Palestinian children evacuated from Gaza, a weekly football training session brings smiles and unearths future stars.

Football helps heal Palestinian children in Qatar
Qatar hosts more than 1,700 Palestinians, including 762 children, who were evacuated from Gaza. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By Hafsa Adil and Sorin Furcoi
Published On 8 Oct 2024

Doha, Qatar — It is Saturday afternoon and a small football pitch at a residential compound in Qatar is beginning to fill up with dozens of children ahead of their weekly football training.

The complex, on the outskirts of the capital, Doha, is home to Palestinian families evacuated from Gaza over the past year – since Israel began its genocidal war on the besieged Strip.

Qatar hosts more than 1,700 Palestinians, including 762 children, who were evacuated from Gaza, according to numbers provided by Qatar’s Ministry of Interior. The evacuations began in the weeks following the onslaught of Israeli attacks on Gaza and were halted when Israeli forces shut the Rafah border in May.

Boys and girls of various age groups would assemble in the open area amid apartment buildings, indifferent to the typically hot and humid September weather.

As soon as the football coaches from the Doha-based Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football academy arrive, they are greeted with big smiles and high-fives from the children.

“For the past 11 months, we have never skipped our weekly training sessions here,” coach Bassam Khalil tells Al Jazeera and adds: “Even in much hotter weather.”

Khalil explained that it took them weeks, and, in some cases, months to break the ice with the children.

“The children were very aggressive on the pitch to begin with,” he said.

“It’s natural. They came out of a war zone, they are the children of Gaza, so we had to be patient and compassionate with them before we could begin proper football training.”

Khalil smiles when he sees the children go through their paces on the pitch. His colleague walks up to them with training gear and footballs.

After a quick pep talk and some warm-up routines, the players are divided into two five-a-side teams and the action begins.

Football helps heal Palestinian children in Qatar
The programme provides weekly training to 60 boys and girls. Nearly half of them are below the age of 12, and the others are up to 16 years old. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
Football helps heal Palestinian children in Qatar
It’s the girls who arrive first – dressed in football kits of teams ranging from Ering Haaland’s Manchester City to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami; their hair tied in neat ponytails and excitement clearly visible on their young faces. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Football helps heal Palestinian children in Qatar
The five-a-side matches showcase the skills, determination and passion of the young girls, many of whom had never played football before participating in their weekly sessions in Qatar. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Football helps heal Palestinian children in Qatar
For the families, particularly those staying in the apartments surrounding the football pitch, it is an opportunity to take a break from their daily chores and soak in the children's peals of laughter. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Football helps heal Palestinian children in Qatar
After eight months of training, the coaches selected 10 children – five from the under-12 group and five from the teenage group – for a two-month summer camp at the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football academy in Doha. There, the children mingled with other aspiring footballers and received rigorous training in a professional environment. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Football helps heal Palestinian children in Qatar
The children were selected not only on their football skills but also on their behaviour and keenness to learn and improve. Camellia (pictured) and her younger sister Sara – both of whom are fans of Lionel Messi – were part of the camp. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
Football helps heal Palestinian children in Qatar
The children have quickly developed into highly skilled players. "Some of them are at a higher skill level than the children we have at our academy, but we need time to develop them into proper footballers," Khalil tells Al Jazeera. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Football helps heal Palestinian children in Qatar . 21 September 2024, Doha, Qatar.
Twelve-year-old Hatem Madoukh, from northern Gaza, is a die-hard Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid fan. At the age of eight, he signed up with Al Mashtal Sports Club, where he also took part in karate and padel. “I arrived in Doha in December with my mother and siblings,” he tells Al Jazeera in a low voice, the trauma of war visible in his eyes as he speaks. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Football helps heal Palestinian children in Qatar . 21 September 2024, Doha, Qatar.
Coach Bassm Khalil said their first aim was to foster a friendship with the children who had witnessed the horrors of a war, and some of whom had lost loved ones to it. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Football helps heal Palestinian children in Qatar
The coaches took a slow and cautious approach with the children, realising that they couldn't force them to follow instructions. "And when they opened up to us, we had to be patient and respectful," he says, before adding with a smile: "Now, they can't wait for Saturdays." [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]