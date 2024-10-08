In Pictures

Albania’s opposition supporters rally to demand gov’t step down

Thousands protest in front of the main government building in Tirana.

Supporters of the opposition protest against the government in Tirana, Albania, on October 7, 2024. [Florion Goga/Reuters]
Published On 8 Oct 2024

Opposition supporters in Albania have taken to the streets to demand the government be replaced by a technocratic caretaker cabinet before next year’s parliamentary elections.

The conservative opposition has long accused Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialists of corruption, manipulating earlier voting and usurping powers of the judiciary.

The Democratic Party of former Prime Minister Sali Berisha has been holding protests at parliament over the past week after one of its members was convicted of slander and imprisoned in a case it considers politically motivated. Ervin Salianji has appealed his conviction to the Supreme Court.

The Democrats, who have staged sometimes violent protests against the government since 2013, also seek Berisha’s release from house arrest, which was ordered during an investigation into alleged corruption.

A few thousand protesters gathered in front of the main government building in Tirana on Monday, shouting, “Down with the dictatorship” and “Berisha, Berisha”. After briefly clashing with police, they hurled Molotov cocktails.

Outside the governing Socialist Party headquarters, they again hurled Molotov cocktails and burned a poster of the prime minister, who leads the party. They then did the same outside the Ministry of Interior and City Hall.

Outside parliament, police fired tear gas to disperse them.

Hundreds of police officers had taken up positions to protect government institutions. Police said traffic was blocked on many streets downtown.

Police said 10 officers were hurt by Molotov cocktails, pyrotechnic items and hard objects. Some protesters were seen with streaming eyes from tear gas, and a few were taken to hospital, according to local media.

The Democrats’ secretary-general, Flamur Noka, ended the protest by pledging that the “civil disobedience” would continue.

The United States embassy had warned its citizens to stay away from the protest.

The US and European Union have urged the opposition to resume dialogue with the government, saying violence won’t help the country integrate into the 27-nation EU.

In 2020, the EU decided to launch full membership negotiations with Albania, and later this month, Tirana will start discussions with the bloc on how the country aligns with EU stances on the rule of law, the functioning of democratic institutions and the fight against corruption.

A fire burns behind police officers deployed during an antigovernment protest in front of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama's office in Tirana. [Florion Goga/Reuters]
An opposition protester holds a flare during an antigovernment rally. [Hameraldi Agolli/AP Photo]
A few thousand people took part in the protest organised by the main opposition Democratic Party. [Olsi Shehu/Anadolu]
An opposition supporter waves a wooden stick at riot police. [Hameraldi Agolli/AP Photo]
A billboard depicting Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama burns behind a riot police cordon during the antigovernment rally. [Hameraldi Agolli/AP Photo]
Clashes broke out between security forces and demonstrators who threw Molotov cocktails and smoke bombs. [Olsi Shehu/Anadolu]
Opposition supporters scuffle with riot police during the protest. [Hameraldi Agolli/AP Photo]