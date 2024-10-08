Albania’s opposition supporters rally to demand gov’t step down

Opposition supporters in Albania have taken to the streets to demand the government be replaced by a technocratic caretaker cabinet before next year’s parliamentary elections.

The conservative opposition has long accused Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialists of corruption, manipulating earlier voting and usurping powers of the judiciary.

The Democratic Party of former Prime Minister Sali Berisha has been holding protests at parliament over the past week after one of its members was convicted of slander and imprisoned in a case it considers politically motivated. Ervin Salianji has appealed his conviction to the Supreme Court.

The Democrats, who have staged sometimes violent protests against the government since 2013, also seek Berisha’s release from house arrest, which was ordered during an investigation into alleged corruption.

A few thousand protesters gathered in front of the main government building in Tirana on Monday, shouting, “Down with the dictatorship” and “Berisha, Berisha”. After briefly clashing with police, they hurled Molotov cocktails.

Outside the governing Socialist Party headquarters, they again hurled Molotov cocktails and burned a poster of the prime minister, who leads the party. They then did the same outside the Ministry of Interior and City Hall.

Outside parliament, police fired tear gas to disperse them.

Hundreds of police officers had taken up positions to protect government institutions. Police said traffic was blocked on many streets downtown.

Police said 10 officers were hurt by Molotov cocktails, pyrotechnic items and hard objects. Some protesters were seen with streaming eyes from tear gas, and a few were taken to hospital, according to local media.

The Democrats’ secretary-general, Flamur Noka, ended the protest by pledging that the “civil disobedience” would continue.

The United States embassy had warned its citizens to stay away from the protest.

The US and European Union have urged the opposition to resume dialogue with the government, saying violence won’t help the country integrate into the 27-nation EU.

In 2020, the EU decided to launch full membership negotiations with Albania, and later this month, Tirana will start discussions with the bloc on how the country aligns with EU stances on the rule of law, the functioning of democratic institutions and the fight against corruption.