Protests around the world commemorate one year of Israel’s war on Gaza

Tens of thousands of people rally internationally, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

A protester waves a Palestinian flag during a protest against Israel as they appeal for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, in New Delhi, India, Monday
A protester in New Delhi, India, waves a Palestinian flag during a protest against Israel and for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on October 7, 2024. [AP Photo]
Published On 7 Oct 2024

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in major cities around the world to condemn Israel’s assault on Gaza as the war in the Palestinian territory reaches the one-year mark.

In New Delhi, about 150 protesters gathered on Monday in a peaceful rally to support the Palestinian people.

“Every day, people are dying. They don’t have food. They are starving,” activist Bhavna Sharma said.

Carrying a placard that read “Stop the massacre”, Sharma, 52, said she condemned India’s support of Israel, including weapons sales. “Why are we sending arms to Israel?” she asked. “Why are we supporting Israel in any way?”

Waving Hamas flags and carrying portraits of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, hundreds of people rallied in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah. About 400 Palestinian protesters of all ages and representing various political factions marched under the slogan “We will not lose faith in the revolution.” Beyond the characteristic yellow and green flags of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and of the Palestinian movement Hamas, protesters also waved the flags of Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.

In the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, more than 1,000 pro-Palestinian protesters gathered on Sunday outside the embassy of the United States to demand Washington, Israel’s top military supplier and ally, stop sending weapons to Israel.

“We are appealing to the hearts of all the leaders of the world to rise up and move and liberate them [the Palestinians] from the oppression carried out by Israel,” a demonstrator told Al Jazeera.

In Cape Town, South Africa, hundreds walked to parliament, chanting: “Israel is a racist state!” and “We are all Palestinian!”

German police used tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district on Sunday as they marked the one-year anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war, which began on October 7 last year.

Demonstrators gathered at Kottbusser Tor square holding banners with slogans such as “Stop arming Israel,” “End the genocide” and “Freedom for Gaza”. They also condemned police violence during pro-Palestine rallies over the past year.

Police halted the march near Kottbusser Damm and the Lenau Street intersection, preventing protesters from advancing to Hermannplatz. Clashes erupted, leading to a heavy-handed police response. Several demonstrators were detained, including a disabled protester in a wheelchair who was dragged into a police vehicle.

Israel launched its war on Gaza after Hamas led attacks on Israel, killing 1,139 people, mostly civilians, according to an Al Jazeera tally based on Israeli statistics, and taking about 250 others captive.

Israel’s military assault on Gaza has killed more than 41,900 people, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The war in the besieged enclave has displaced nearly all of its 2.3 million people, who have been subjected to widespread hunger and disease, leading to genocide allegations against Israel by several countries at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Supporters of the Tehreek-e-Bedari-e-Ummat-e-Mustafa take part in a rally against Israeli airstrikes and to show solidarity with people in Gaza and Lebanon, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 7
Protesters in Lahore, Pakistan, rally to oppose Israeli air strikes and show solidarity with the people of Gaza and Lebanon on October 7, 2024. [KM Chaudary/AP Photo]
Palestinian activists hold posters with pictures of late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during a protest marking the one year anniversary of the Israel Hamas war, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Monday, Oct. 7
Palestinians hold posters with pictures of the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during a protest in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on October 7, 2024. [Nasser Nasser/AP Photo]
Thousands of Houthi supporters raise Hezbollah flags and posters of late leader Hassan Nasrallah during a rally to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the war in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, Oct. 7
Thousands of Houthi supporters in Sanaa, Yemen, raise Hezbollah flags and posters of Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike on Beirut last month, during a rally on October 7, 2024, to commemorate one year of war in the Gaza Stripy. [Osamah Abdulrahman/AP Photo]
Protesters demonstrate against Israel as they appeal for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, during a rally, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 near the Shibuya pedestrian crossing in Tokyo
Protesters demonstrate against Israel as they appeal for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during a rally on October 7, 2024, near the Shibuya pedestrian crossing in Tokyo, Japan. [Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo]
Protesters carrying dolls shrouded in white cloth to represent children killed in Gaza walk on a large banner of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a rally supporting the Palestinians, outside the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Oct. 6
Protesters carrying dolls shrouded in white cloth to represent children killed in Gaza walk on a large image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a rally supporting Palestinians outside the US embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, on October 6, 2024. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
People demonstrate during a protest to express support for Palestinians in Gaza, a day ahead of the anniversary of the October 7th attack, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Barcelona, Spain October 6
People demonstrate to express support for Palestinians in Gaza in Barcelona, Spain. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Demonstrators take part in a protest in support of Palestinians and Lebanese, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and the hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in downtown Rabat, Morocco
Demonstrators take part in a protest in support of Palestinians and the Lebanese people in downtown Rabat, Morocco. [Ahmed El Jechtimi/Reuters]
Police officers clash with protesters during a demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza, one day ahead of the anniversary of Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, in Berlin, Germany, October 6
Police clash with protesters in Berlin, Germany, during a demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza, one day before the anniversary of Hamas's attacks on southern Israel. [Christian Mang/Reuters]
Palestinian supporters march through downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 5
Palestinian supporters march through downtown Los Angeles on October 5, 2024. [Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo]
Demonstrators wave Turkish and Palestinian flags during a protest to express support for Palestinians in Gaza, a day ahead of the anniversary of the October 7th attack, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Ankara, Turkey, October 6
Demonstrators in Ankara, Turkey, wave Turkish and Palestinian flags during a protest to express support for Palestinians in Gaza. [Cagla Gurdogan/Reuters]
Lebanese and Palestinians burn a representation of the Israeli and U.S. flags during a commemoration marking the one-year anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Monday, Oct. 7
Lebanese and Palestinians burn a representation of the Israeli and US flags during a commemoration marking the one-year anniversary of the Israel's war on Gaza in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Monday. The banner reads, 'We will not abandon Palestine'. [Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo]