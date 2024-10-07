In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

A year of Israel’s devastating war on Gaza

Nearly 42,000 Palestinians killed, more than half of them women and children, as the besieged enclave marks a year of Israel’s genocidal war.

A boy stands with others near the bodies of people killed in a house hit by an Israeli strike
A boy stands near the bodies of people killed in a house hit by an Israeli strike, in the courtyard of a hospital in Deir el-Balah, on October 4, 2024. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Published On 7 Oct 2024

Israel’s war on Gaza, one of the deadliest and most destructive in recent history, has killed nearly 42,000 people, a little over half of them women and children, and wounded more than 96,000, according to Palestinian health officials.

The death toll is likely to be much higher as thousands of people remain buried under rubble or in areas inaccessible to medical teams in a military operation many governments and rights groups have termed a genocide against the Palestinians.

The October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas – in which, according to Israeli officials, 1,139 people were killed and about 250 were taken captive – was followed by Israel’s devastating offensive on Gaza.

In the year since, about 90 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million population has been displaced, most of them multiple times, according to estimates by the United Nations.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinian families are crowding in sprawling tent camps near the Mediterranean coast – with no electricity, running water or toilets. Hunger and diseases are widespread.

The Shelter Cluster, an international coalition of aid providers led by the Norwegian Refugee Council, says it has struggled to bring in basic supplies because of Israeli restrictions, the ongoing fighting and the breakdown of law and order in Gaza. It estimates that some 900,000 people need tents and bedding.

The UN says the war has damaged or destroyed over 92 percent of Gaza’s main roads and more than 84 percent of its health facilities. It estimates that nearly 70 percent of Gaza’s water and sanitation plants have been destroyed or damaged. That includes all five of the territory’s wastewater treatment facilities, plus desalination plants, sewage pumping stations, wells and reservoirs.

The UN also estimates that the war has left some 40 million tonnes of debris and rubble in Gaza, enough to fill New York’s Central Park to a depth of 8 metres (about 25 feet). It could take up to 15 years and nearly $650m to clear it all away, it said.

The World Bank estimated damage equivalent to $18.5bn in Gaza from the first three months of the war, before Israel launched most of its fierce operations. That figure is nearly equivalent to the combined economic output of the West Bank and Gaza in 2022.

Israel allowed the entry of construction materials inside Gaza before the war, but there were heavy restrictions and delays. The Shelter Cluster now estimates it would take 40 years to rebuild all of Gaza’s destroyed homes under that system.

Palestinians celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis
Palestinians celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis, on October 7, 2023. [AP Photo]
A car destroyed in an attack by Palestinian militants is seen in Sderot
A car destroyed in an attack by Hamas is seen in Sderot, Israel, on October 7, 2023. [Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo]
Palestinians carry a wounded girl after being rescued from under the rubble of buildings that were destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya
Palestinians carry a wounded girl after being rescued from under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli air raids in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza, on November 1, 2023. [Abed Khaled/AP Photo]
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, on December 2, 2023. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Israel Palestinians Gaza In Mourning Photo Gallery
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed by Israeli bombardment, outside a morgue in Rafah, southern Gaza, on January 10, 2024. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Israeli female soldiers pose for a photo on a position on the Gaza Strip border
Israeli soldiers pose for a photo with the Gaza destruction in the background, on a position on the Gaza Strip fence, in southern Israel, on February 19, 2024. [Tsafrir Abayov/AP Photo]
Palestinians collect their belongings from the rubble of a residential building for the Moussa family after an Israeli airstrike in the Maghazi refugee camp
Palestinians collect their belongings from the rubble of a residential building after an Israeli air raid in the al-Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza, on March 29, 2024. [Ismael Abu Dayyah/AP Photo]
Palestinians walk through the destruction in the wake of an Israeli air and ground offensive in Khan Younis
Palestinians walk through the destruction in the wake of an Israeli air and ground offensive in Khan Younis, on April 8, 2024. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Palestinian medics treat a wounded baby
Palestinian medics treat a baby wounded by Israeli bombardment, at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah, on May 11, 2024. [Saher Alghorra/AP Photo]
Palestinians look at the aftermath of the Israeli strike on a U.N.-run school
Palestinians look at the aftermath of an Israeli strike on a UN-run school sheltering displaced Palestinians that killed dozens of people in the Nuseirat refugee camp, on June 6, 2024. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Smoke rises following Israeli bombardments in Khan Younis
Smoke rises following Israeli bombardments in Khan Younis, on July 22, 2024. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Workers bury bodies returned by Israel in a cemetery in Khan Younis
Palestinians bury more than 80 bodies returned by Israel in a cemetery in Khan Younis, on August 5, 2024. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike on a crowded tent camp housing Palestinians displaced by the war in Muwasi,
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli air attack on a crowded tent camp housing Palestinians displaced by the war in al-Mawasi, on September 10, 2024. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinians mourn relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment
Palestinians mourn relatives killed by Israeli bombardment, at a hospital in Deir el-Balah. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]