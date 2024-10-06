In Pictures

Thousands march across the world for Gaza and Lebanon

Thousands gathered in cities across the world to demand an end to the conflict in Gaza and Lebanon.

A protester holds a Palestinian flag near members of Carabinieri at a protest
A protester holds a Palestinian flag at a protest in Rome, Italy. [Yara Nardi/Reuters]
Tens of thousands of protesters have marched in cities around the world, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon as the war in the Palestinian territory nears the one-year mark.

In Washington, DC, more than 1,000 protesters demonstrated outside the White House, demanding the United States, Israel’s top military supplier, stop providing weapons and aid to Israel.

One man attempted to set himself on fire, lighting his left arm ablaze before bystanders and police extinguished the flames.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters also gathered in cities across Europe, Africa, Australia and the Americas to demand an end to the conflict, which has killed nearly 42,000 people in Gaza.

With Israel now mounting a ground operation in Lebanon and promising to respond to a barrage of missiles fired by Iran this week, there are fears the conflict could spiral into a wider war.

A pro-Palestinian protest in Rome that drew thousands of people turned violent, as dozens of young demonstrators threw bottles and firecrackers at police, who responded with tear gas and water cannon.

At the “National March for Palestine” in London, chants of “stop bombing civilians” were joined by shouts of “hands off Lebanon”.

While the rally in London was largely peaceful, at least 15 people were arrested, including three on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and one on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation.

Other pro-Palestinian protests were planned over the weekend and on Monday in cities, including New York, Sydney, Buenos Aires, New Delhi and Karachi.

Commemorations for victims of the October 7 attack inside Israel by Hamas are also scheduled internationally, including ceremonies in London, Washington, DC, Paris and Geneva. An official anniversary ceremony will be held in Jerusalem on Monday.

People hold a banner and flags during a demonstration in Dublin, Ireland. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
People attend a demonstration in Berlin, Germany. [Christian Mang/Reuters]
People rally in Los Angeles, US. [Ringo Chiu/AFP]
Demonstrators hold Palestinian and Indonesian flags during a pro-Palestinian rally in Jakarta, Indonesia. [Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP]
Police help a man who tried to set himself on fire at a pro-Palestinian rally near the White House in Washington, DC, US. [Ting Shen/AFP]
People wave the Palestinian flag as they rally in central Athens, Greece. [Aris Messinis/AFP]
Pro-Palestinian supporters wave flags and hold placards as they pass through central London, UK. [Justin Tallis/AFP]
A protester waves a flag during a rally in support of Palestinians in Sydney, Australia. [Mick Tsikas/AAP via Reuters]
Protesters march during a rally in support of Palestinians in Melbourne, Australia. [James Ross/AAP via Reuters]
People attend a march in support of Palestinians in Quito, Ecuador. [Karen Toro/Reuters]
Venezuelans hold a march towards the UN office in Caracas in support of Palestinians, in Venezuela. [Maxwell Briceno/Reuters]
Demonstrators gather on Reforma Avenue to protest against Israel's attacks on Gaza, which are approaching its first anniversary, in Mexico City, Mexico. [Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu]
People hold a march marking one year of antiwar and genocide protests and to continue their demands for divestment, an arms embargo on Israel, and ceasefires in Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen, in Detroit, US. [Adam J Dewey/Anadolu]
Thousands holding Palestinian and Lebanese flags gather at Times Square in New York, US. [Fatih Aktas/Anadolu]
Demonstrators gather at Yonge and Dundas Square in Toronto, Canada. [Mert Alper Dervıs/Anadolu]
People gather to stage a protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon in Paris, France. [Luc Auffret/Anadolu]
People march to protest Israeli attacks in Gaza and Lebanon, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. [Syaiful Redzuan/Anadolu]
Demonstrators carrying Palestinian and Lebanese flags rally in Amsterdam, Netherlands. [Fadel Dawod/Anadolu]
People carrying Palestinian and Lebanese flags, gather in front of the US Embassy in Johannesburg, South Africa. [Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu]
People gather to stage a protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon in Stockholm, Sweden. [Atila Altuntas/Anadolu]