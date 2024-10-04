In Pictures

Intense Israeli attacks on south Beirut leave carnage and terror

Consecutive Israeli attacks devastate areas in the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs.

An injured resident sits on a sidewalk during Israeli airstrikes on the Mreijeh neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 4
An injured resident sits on a footpath during Israeli attacks on the Mreijeh neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs. [AFP]
Published On 4 Oct 2024

Israel carried out a series of massive air attacks overnight in the densely populated southern suburbs of Beirut, including the international airport’s perimeter.

The Israeli military conducted 11 consecutive raids in what has been described as its most violent attack so far on Lebanon’s capital, a source close to Hezbollah told the AFP news agency.

Israeli media reported that the target of the attacks was Hashem Safieddine – a high-ranking Hezbollah leader and possible successor to leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli attack last week.

Neither Israel nor the Lebanese group have commented.

Israel has repeatedly attacked southern Beirut neighbourhoods such as Dahiyeh, a stronghold of support for Hezbollah, since it escalated its conflict with the Iran-backed Lebanese group.

Flames and smoke rise from Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, Friday
Flames and smoke rise from Israeli air strikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut, on Friday. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
A man runs for cover as a smoke raises in the background following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 4
A man runs for cover as smoke raises in the background following an Israeli attack in Dahiyeh. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
People carry a wounded man, after an Israeli strike on the Mreijeh neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in Beirut, Lebanon October 4
People carry a wounded man after an Israeli attack on Mreijeh. [Ali Alloush/Reuters]
A fire burns in a damaged building at the site of overnight Israeli airstrikes on the Chiah neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 4
A fire burns in a damaged building at the site of overnight Israeli attacks on the Chiyah neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs. [Ibrahim Amro/AFP]
Residents run for cover following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 4
Residents run for cover in Dahiyeh. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
People evacuate a wounded man, after an Israeli strike on the Mreijeh neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in Beirut, Lebanon October 4
People evacuate a wounded man from Mreijeh. [Ali Alloush/Reuters]
Residents inspect the destruction follwing Israeli airstrikes on the Mreijeh neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 4
Residents inspect the destruction in Mreijeh following the latest Israeli assault, perhaps the biggest so far in the recent round of fighting. [AFP]
A man documents the damaged buildings at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 4
A man documents damaged buildings in Dahiyeh. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]