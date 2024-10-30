Flash floods have killed several people in Spain, as the east of the country is lashed by torrential rain.

Several bodies have been recovered by emergency service workers in the eastern region of Valencia after the deluge triggered the floods, the head of the regional government said early on Wednesday.

“We can confirm that some bodies have already been found,” Carlos Mazon told reporters on Wednesday, without saying how many. Authorities could not give further details until relatives had been informed, he added.

Heavy rains lashed much of eastern and southern Spain on Tuesday, flooding streets with muddy water and disrupting rail and air travel. In some areas, more than a month’s rain fell in a single day, Spanish media reported.

“We are facing an unprecedented situation,” Mazon said.

At least seven people were missing – a truck driver in the Valencia region and six people in the town of Letur in the eastern province of Albacete – officials reported.

The government has deployed the UME, a military unit specialised in rescue operations, to Valencia to help local emergency services.

All school classes and sports events have been suspended on Wednesday, and parks will remain closed.

Flights were diverted from Valencia airport to other cities, Spanish airport operator Aena said. At least 10 flights due to depart or arrive at the airport were cancelled.

National rail infrastructure operator ADIF has suspended all rail services in the Valencia region “until the situation returns to normal for the safety of passengers”.

A high-speed train with 276 passengers derailed in the southern region of Andalusia, although no one was injured, the regional government said in a statement.

Emergency services used helicopters to lift people from homes and cars in Alora in Andalusia after a river overflowed.

State weather agency AEMET declared a red alert in the Valencia region and the second-highest alert in parts of Andalusia. Several roads were cut in both regions due to flooding.

Meteorologists said the storm was caused by cold air moving over the warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea, which produced intense rain clouds. The rains are expected to continue until at least Thursday.

Scientists warn that extreme weather such as heatwaves and storms is becoming more intense as a result of climate change.