South America witnesses a ‘ring of fire’, the final solar eclipse of 2024

A full eclipse was visible from Chile and Argentina, with other parts of the world seeing a partial ‘crescent’ eclipse.

Solar eclipse
A solar eclipse is seen from Tahai in Rapa Nui, Chile, on October 2 [Esteban Felix/AP Photo]
Published On 3 Oct 2024

Stargazers in Chile and Argentina turned their eyes to the horizon on Wednesday to catch the final solar eclipse of 2024: a “ring of fire” that blazed across the sky.

Also known as an annular eclipse, the celestial phenomenon occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun, darkening the centre of the orb.

Solar eclipses are not uncommon: NASA, the United States space agency, estimates that two to four happen each year. But they are not visible from every angle on the globe.

Only those within the “path of totality” can view the full eclipse, when the moon blots out the sun, leaving only a ring of light. Experts say that the path of totality this year was only between 265 to 331 kilometres wide (165 to 206 miles wide).

Still, those outside the path of totality could enjoy a partial eclipse, with the sun appearing to be a crescent shape — or looking as though a bite had been taken out of it.

Stretches of Chile and Argentina were directly in the path of totality. A partial eclipse, meanwhile, was visible in Antarctica, Hawaii, Mexico, New Zealand and other parts of South America, including Brazil and Uruguay.

While the “ring of fire” was the last solar eclipse of 2024, the following year will bring two partial eclipses. The first, on March 29, will be visible in stretches of Europe, Asia, Africa and North and South America.

The second, on September 21, will be seen in Australia and Antarctica.

For another full solar eclipse, however, stargazers will have to endure a wait: The next “ring of fire” arrives on February 17, 2026.

A poodle dog watches the eclipse through glasses.
Dana the dog wears glasses as people watch an annular solar eclipse in Las Horquetas in the Santa Cruz province of Argentina. [Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]
A person watches the eclipse through boxy glasses.
Experts warn against gazing at even partial solar eclipses without protective eyewear. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
People dance and hold hands in a line as the eclipse unfolds.
People join hands and dance during the annular solar eclipse in Puerto San Julian, Argentina, on October 2. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
A view of the eclipse through the clouds.
Eclipses occur when the moon passes in front of of the sun, creating a rim of light called the antumbra. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
People watch the eclipse through protective glasses.
The next annular solar eclipse will not be visible until 2026. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
A group of people on a beach watch the eclipse.
The path of totality for Wednesday's solar eclipse passed from southern Argentina across to Chile and onward to the southern Pacific Ocean, where it was visible from the island of Rapa Nui. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
A person wears protective glasses to watch the eclipse and has a crescent drawn on her forehead.
A stargazer in Puerto San Julian, Argentina, decorates her forehead with an image of the crescent sun. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
An antique wooden boat and a crowd watching the solar eclipse
People hug and celebrate as the solar eclipse passes over Puerto San Julian, Argentina. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
Soldiers watch the eclipse through protective glasses.
Soldiers pause to watch the annular solar eclipse in Las Horquetas, Argentina. [Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]
People wear a full-face mask to watch the eclipse.
Sebastian Caceres and Guadalupe Caceres, right, were among those to enjoy the celestial event. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]