A total of 17 overnight air raids had hit Beirut by dawn on Thursday as Israeli military kept up its bombardment.

Israeli strike kills at least 6 in Beirut
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli air attack on a neighbourhood in Beirut. [Fadel Itani/AFP]
Published On 3 Oct 2024

At least six people were killed in an Israeli air attack on an apartment building in central Beirut, Lebanon’s Health Ministry has said.

A further 11 people were wounded in the attack in Beirut late on Wednesday, the ministry said.

The attack started a fire in an apartment in a multistorey building in the residential Bashoura district, not far from the United Nations headquarters, the prime minister’s office and parliament.

Residents reported a sulfur-like smell following the attack, and Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) accused Israel of using internationally banned phosphorous bombs.

Human rights groups have in the past accused Israel of using white phosphorus incendiary shells on towns and villages in conflict-hit southern Lebanon.

A total of 17 overnight air raids had hit Beirut by dawn on Thursday, NNA reported.

On Tuesday, Israel launched ground incursions into Lebanon against Hezbollah while continuing to conduct attacks on Gaza, killing dozens of people, including children, in the last two days.

The Israeli military said eight soldiers died in the fighting in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

Smoke and flames rise after the Israeli army carries out attacks in Beirut. [Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu]
People work to clear debris after an attack hit an apartment building. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
People collect the remains of victims of the Israeli attack. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
The attack started a fire in an apartment in a multistorey building in the residential Bashoura district, not far from the United Nations headquarters, the prime minister’s office and parliament. [Joseph Campbell/Reuters]
Debris is scattered at the site of an Israeli attack on central Beirut's Bashoura neighbourhood. [Emilie Madi/Reuters]
A man picks up a Lebanese flag from the rubble. [Carl Court/Getty Images]
A man looks at a damaged building in Bashoura. [Emilie Madi/Reuters]