Israeli air strikes pummel Lebanese historic city of Tyre

Israel carries out multiple attacks on buildings in the the ancient coastal city renowned for its UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Israel has launched multiple air strikes on Lebanon’s Tyre after issuing a forced displacement order earlier in the day. [Mohammad Zaatari/AP Photo]
Published On 28 Oct 2024

Successive Israeli air strikes have pummeled the southern port city of Tyre in Lebanon following an evacuation warning from the Israeli military for parts of the city, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

Footage aired by local media and the Lebanese Civil Defence showed thick plumes of smoke rising against the skyline, along with fires and widespread destruction of residential buildings.

Following the Israeli evacuation warning, civil defence teams patrolled the city with loudspeakers, urging residents to leave the area immediately.

The National News Agency (NNA) reported “a series of strikes” on the ancient coastal city, beginning with a raid on a residential apartment.

An AFP news agency video journalist reported thick smoke covering parts of Tyre, including smoke rising from a building along the seafront.

The Israeli army had earlier told residents in parts of central Tyre to leave immediately, warning it would attack Hezbollah targets there.

“Hezbollah’s activities force the [Israeli military] to act against it forcefully”, military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X, urging residents to “head north”.

An accompanying map showed large swathes of the city marked in red, including an area adjacent to a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The Union of Tyre Municipalities received a phone call in Arabic, apparently from the Israeli military, urging residents to evacuate several streets in the area, a municipal source told AFP.

The NNA said the union instructed the civil defence and emergency personnel to use loudspeakers to urge residents to leave, “which created a state of panic”.

The strikes came after a raid early on Monday in the centre of the city that killed seven people and wounded 17 others, according to a Ministry of Health statement.

Israel last month escalated air strikes on Hezbollah strongholds. It sent ground forces into Lebanon following a year of cross-border exchanges of fire with the Iran-backed group over the Gaza war.

Journalists film as smoke rises from buildings hit in Israeli air strikes in Tyre, southern Lebanon. [Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo]
Al Jazeera's Dorsa Jabbari reporting from Beirut, Lebanon, said "We are witnessing unbelievable scenes, building after building, air strike after air strike coming down on the historic city of Tyre. [Mohammad Zaatari/AP Photo]
Emergency service members remove the rubble at the site of Israeli air strikes a day earlier, in the southern Lebanese village of Ain Baal. [Kawnat Haju/AFP]
Tyre is one of the oldest cities in Lebanon and home to a World UNESCO Heritage Site. [Mohammad Zaatari/AP Photo]
Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari, reporting from Beirut, says that Tyre is a target because analysts believe this city is a stronghold of the Amal movement, headed by parliament speaker Nabih Berri. “They believe this is a message to the Amal movement and its leadership, who has said that he is negotiating on behalf of Hezbollah,” Jabbari said. [Kawnat Haju/AFP]
Tyre was subjected to heavy Israeli strikes last week, leaving parts of the centre in ruins. [Mohammad Zaatari/AP Photo]
The Lebanese health ministry said that Israeli strikes on October 28 killed at least 21 people across southern Lebanon, seven among them, including a nurse and three rescuers, in the southern village of Ain Baal. [Kawnat Haju/AFP]
In Lebanon, at least 2,574 people, including 127 children, have been killed and 12,001 wounded in Israeli attacks since the war in Gaza began. [Mohammad Zaatari/AP Photo]