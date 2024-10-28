In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

‘Children torn apart’ as Israel attacks Gaza school sheltering Palestinians

Residents report a plane destroying the UN building, which collapsed on top of people, calling the raid a ‘massacre’.

Women mourn
Israeli army hit Asma School, run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in the Shati refugee camp. [Omar El Qattaa/Anadolu]
Published On 28 Oct 2024

Israel has bombed a United Nations-run school sheltering displaced Palestinians, killing at least nine, officials and residents say.

The attack at Asma School in Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp also wounded several people, Gaza’s Civil Defence said on Sunday, as rescuers searched for more victims under the rubble.

Taher al-Rantisi said he “saw a plane destroying the building, which collapsed on top of the people” there, calling the attack “a massacre”.

The Palestinians sheltering at the school building included “innocent children and elderly” people, said Rantisi. When the strike hit, “all the people and children were torn apart”, he said.

The Civil Defence said six bodies had been identified, including one of a young girl.

The Israeli military said it was “looking” into the reported air attack, the latest such attack on displacement shelters across the Gaza Strip where the army says it is targeting Hamas fighters.

Paramedic Hussein Mohsen said the displaced Palestinians who had taken refuge at the UN school had come from Jabalia and other parts of north Gaza, where Israeli forces have laid a devastating siege for a fourth week.

“This is not the first time that the Israeli occupation has targeted schools,” Mohsen said.

In recent months, the Israeli forces have bombed several schools-turned-shelters, claiming Palestinian fighters were operating there. Israel has presented no evidence to back its claim.

In recent days, tens of thousands of Palestinians have fled Israel’s bombardment in northern areas of the besieged Gaza Strip. The Israeli military says it aims to prevent Hamas from regrouping there.

But Palestinians and rights groups say Israel is conducting a genocide in Gaza. Israeli forces have killed nearly 43,000 people as the assault on Gaza enters a second year.

Israeli airstrike on UN-run school in Gaza City
The wounded, including children, were brought to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. [Omar El Qattaa/Anadolu]
Advertisement
Israeli airstrike on UN-run school in Gaza City
The attack killed nine people and wounded several others at Asma School in Gaza City's Shati refugee camp, the Civil Defence said. [Omar El Qattaa/Anadolu]
Israeli airstrike on UN-run school in Gaza City
Gaza Civil Defence said six bodies had been identified, including one of a young girl. [Omar El Qattaa/Anadolu]
Israeli airstrike on UN-run school in Gaza City
Residents and civil defence teams look for survivors and victims after Israeli army targeted Asma School. [Omar El Qattaa/Anadolu]
Israeli airstrike on UN-run school in Gaza City
Paramedic Hussein Mohsen said the displaced people who had sought refuge at the school had come from Jabalia and other parts of north Gaza. [Omar El Qattaa/Anadolu]
Israeli airstrike on UN-run school in Gaza City
In recent months, the military have struck several schools-turned-shelters where Israel has said Palestinian fighters were operating. [Omar El Qattaa/Anadolu]
Advertisement
Israeli airstrike on UN-run school in Gaza City
In recent days, tens of thousands of Palestinians have fled Israel's bombardment in northern areas of the besieged Gaza Strip. [Omar El Qattaa/Anadolu]