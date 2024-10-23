In Pictures

Gallery|Floods

Photos: Thousands evacuated as tropical storm batters Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami brought torrential rain to eastern Philippine cities and towns, causing widespread flooding.

Residents look at a car buried by volcanic ash which cascaded into a village triggered by heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Trami in Guinobatan, Albay province. [Charism Sayat/AFP]
Published On 23 Oct 2024

Officials say at least 14 people have been killed in the Philippines as Tropical Storm Trami flooded villages, inundated rivers and forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes as it approached the eastern coast.

Philippine rescuers waded through chest-deep floodwaters Wednesday to reach residents trapped by the tropical storm.

Torrential rain has turned streets into rivers, submerged entire villages and buried some vehicles in volcanic sediment set loose by the downpour.

At least 12 people have died in the city of Naga, police chief Erwin Rebellon said over the phone, adding that details of the circumstances were still being gathered.

The regional civil defence office reported two more fatalities in other parts of the Bicol region. A 22-year-old died in Palanas in Masbate province after being hit by a tree branch, and a 71-year-old man was killed in Bagamonoc in Catanduanes province after falling from the roof of his house. Five fishermen were reported missing.

At least 32,000 people have fled their homes in the northern Philippines, police said, as the storm edges closer to the Southeast Asian country’s main island of Luzon.

In the Bicol region, about 400km (249 miles) southeast of the capital, Manila, “unexpectedly high” flooding was complicating rescue efforts, said police.

“We sent police rescue teams, but they struggled to enter some areas because the flooding was high and the current was so strong,” regional police spokesperson Luisa Calubaquib told the AFP news agency.

At an emergency meeting of government agencies Wednesday morning, President Ferdinand Marcos said that “the worst is yet to come”.

“I’m feeling a little helpless here because … all we can do is sit tight, wait, hope and pray that there is not too much damage, that there are no casualties.”

Families driven from their homes in Bicol were being sheltered at approximately 2,500 evacuation centres scattered across the region.

In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest recorded tropical cyclones in the world, left more than 7,300 people dead or missing, flattened entire villages, swept ships inland and displaced more than 5 million in the central Philippines.

Torrential rains driven by the storm have turned streets into rivers, submerged entire villages and buried some vehicles up to their door handles in volcanic sediment loosened by the downpour. [Charism Sayat/AFP]
Residents affected by Tropical Storm Trami being evacuated from the roofs of their submerged houses, in Libon, Albay province. [Philippine Coast Guard via AFP]
Residents shovel volcanic ash from the nearby Mayon volcano which cascaded into their house in Guinobatan. [Charism Sayat/AFP]
Vehicles buried by volcanic ash from the nearby Mayon volcano which flowed into a village triggered by heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Trami. [Charism Sayat/AFP]
An elderly woman is carried by a volunteer rescuer as residents are evacuated to safer grounds in Bato, Camarines Sur province. [Charism Sayat/AFP]
Residents cross a bridge filled with debris due to heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Trami in Polangui, Albay province. [Charism Sayat/AFP]
A resident looks at a destroyed car overturned by flood waters in Oas, Albay province. [Charism Sayat/AFP]
A resident collects mud as they start cleaning their area after floods in Polangui, Albay province. [John Michael Magdasoc/AP Photo]
Residents who stayed on top of their roofs to avoid floods caused by Tropical Storm Trami are rescued in Libon, Albay province. [Philippine Coast Guard via AP]