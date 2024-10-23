In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Palestinians flee North Gaza amid Israeli bombardment

Israel has carried out numerous deadly attacks since laying siege to the north of the enclave more than two weeks ago.

Forced migration of Gazans continues
Displaced Palestinians flee Jabalia refugee camp to southern areas [Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu]
Published On 23 Oct 2024

War-weary Palestinians are fleeing north Gaza amid a continuing and deadly siege by Israel’s military.

Online videos showed hundreds of displaced people on Monday funnelling into a checkpoint manned by soldiers in Jabalia, the focus of the massive Israeli military operation launched against the city in early October.

Trapped for days as Israeli forces unleashed the sweeping assault, people in the area have been rounded up and searched by soldiers before being instructed to leave.

Walking past an Israeli tank on a rubble-strewn dirt road, they were frisked as they passed through a checkpoint in single file.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, estimates that about 400,000 people remain in Gaza’s north, including Gaza City, which hosts the Jabalia refugee camp.

UNRWA spokeswoman Louise Wateridge said that “tens of thousands of people have been displaced from northern areas” including Jabalia to Gaza City as well as other parts of the territory’s north spared the worst of the violence.

Frequent Israeli shelling and damaged roads have made it nearly impossible for paramedics and ambulances to reach the wounded and dead.

Israel has killed at least 450 people in the area since it besieged the northern reaches of the enclave on October 6, according to medics who spoke to Al Jazeera.

“We have injuries and martyrs every moment,” said civil defence paramedic Motaz Ayoub, but “anyone who is injured continues to bleed until they die.”

With little access, already dire shortages have been made worse. The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that all hospitals in northern Gaza except one are out of service.

The only medical facility still only partially functioning has “no medicine or medical supplies”, said Hossam Abu Safia, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital.

“People are being killed in the streets, and we can’t help them,” he said. “Bodies are lying on the streets.”

a view of a crowd of people from above between destroyed buildings
A drone image shows displaced people at an Israeli checkpoint as they try to flee Jabalia. [Avichay Adraee/X via Reuters]
Advertisement
Forced migration of Gazans continues
Many Palestinians in northern Gaza said they felt trapped and powerless amid the widespread destruction and soaring deaths. [Mahmoud Isleem/Anadolu]
Forced migration of Gazans continues
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, estimates that about 400,000 people remain in Gaza's north. [Mahmoud İsleem/Anadolu]
Forced migration of Gazans continues
A woman in a wheelchair flees Jabalia refugee camp. [Mahmoud Isleem/Anadolu]
Forced migration of Gazans continues
Israeli human rights group B’Tselem said Israel is “taking advantage of the fact that global attention has been diverted” to commit “ethnic cleansing” in northern Gaza. [Mahmoud Isleem/Anadolu]
Forced migration of Gazans continues
UNRWA made an urgent plea for a pause in the fighting in northern Gaza to allow humanitarian aid to reach trapped civilians. [Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu]
Advertisement
Forced migration of Gazans continues
Israel laid siege to North Gaza more than two weeks ago and has been launching deadly attacks since. [Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu]
Forced migration of Gazans continues
Israel launched the assault in northern Gaza on October 6, claiming it aimed to stop Hamas from regrouping. [Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu]