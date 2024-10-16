In Pictures

Israeli jets pummel southern Lebanon and Beirut suburbs

Mayor among 16 killed in an Israeli air strike on municipal building in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon.

Rescue workers carry remains of people at at site that was hit by Israeli airstrikes in Qana village, south Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 16
Rescue workers carry the remains of bodies at a site that was hit by Israeli air strikes in Qana village, south Lebanon, Wednesday, October 16, 2024. [Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo]
Published On 16 Oct 2024

Israel has ramped up air strikes across Lebanon, killing a city mayor, toppling buildings and causing widespread destruction in several southern areas.

The latest strikes came with Israel under increasing international pressure after its forces attacked United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon, causing several injuries.

The Israeli army said its warplanes struck dozens of targets linked to the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah in the southern city of Nabatieh on Wednesday.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said at least 16 people were killed and 52 injured in the strikes on two municipal buildings, adding that rescuers were searching for survivors.

Lebanese officials denounced the attack, saying it was evidence that Israel’s campaign against the Iran-aligned Hezbollah group was now shifting to target the Lebanese state.

The Israelis “intentionally targeted a meeting of the municipal council to discuss the city’s service and relief situation” to aid people displaced by the Israeli campaign, Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said.

In a separate attack late on Tuesday, at least 15 people were killed in the southern town of Qana. The Israeli military said they were targeting a Hezbollah commander in the strikes.

Hezbollah’s acting leader Naim Qassem declared on Tuesday that the group would ramp up attacks on Israel in response to an Israeli air strike on Monday on an apartment building in northern Lebanon that killed at least 22 people. Israel said it struck a target belonging to Hezbollah. The UN called for an independent investigation.

Israel has escalated its campaign against Hezbollah in recent weeks, after a year of near-daily exchanges of cross-border fire. At least 2,367 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since October 2023, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Rescue workers use a bulldozer to remove rubble of destroyed buildings at the site that was hit by Israeli airstrikes in Qana village
Rescue workers use a bulldozer to remove rubble of destroyed buildings at the site that was hit by Israeli air strikes in Qana village. [Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo]
Civil defence members of the Islamic Health Authority work at a site damaged by an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Qana
Palestinian Civil Defence members work at the site of the Israeli strike in Qana. [Stringer/Reuters]
Personal photograph prints and sneaker shoes are strewn through the rubble of a destroyed building in the aftermath of an overnight Israeli air strike on the village of Qana in southern Lebanon on October 16
Personal photographs and sneakers are strewn amongst the rubble of a destroyed building in the aftermath of an overnight Israeli air strike on the village of Qana in southern Lebanon. [Bilal Kashmar/AFP]
Relatives mourn during a funeral of 23 people, including 4 infants, women, and elderly, who lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Aytu in northern Lebanon’s Tripoli region on October 16
Relatives mourn during a funeral for 23 people - including four infants, women, and elderly people - who lost their lives in an Israeli air strike on the town of Aitou in northern Lebanon’s Tripoli region. [Murat Şengül/Anadolu]
A man carries the shrouded body of a child killed two days earlier in an Israeli strike on the village of Aito in the Zgharta district, on October 16
A man carries the shrouded body of a child killed two days earlier in an Israeli strike on the village of Aitou in the Zgharta district of northern Lebanon. [Fathi Al Masri/AFP]
Relatives mourn during a funeral of 23 people, including 4 infants, women, and elderly, who lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Aytu in northern Lebanon’s Tripoli region on October 16
The attack on Aitou killed 23 people, including at least 12 women and two children, many of them displaced from south Lebanon, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency. [Murat Sengul/Anadolu]
Smoke billows during Israeli airstrikes in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh on October 16
Smoke billows during Israeli air strikes in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh. [Abbas Fakih/AFP]
A civil defence member of the Islamic Health Authority walks at a site damaged in an Israeli strike in Nabatieh, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, southern Lebanon October 16
A Palestinian Civil Defence member surveys a site damaged in an Israeli strike in Nabatieh. [Ali Hankir/Reuters]
Smoke rise from Israeli airstrikes on Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 16
Smoke rises from Israeli air strikes on Dahiyeh, in Beirut's southern suburbs. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]