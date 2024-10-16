Egypt is set to open the doors to limited sections of a new flagship museum, built near the Pyramids of Giza, that will display the world’s largest archaeological collection when the public is given full access.

The Grand Egyptian Museum will open 12 of its halls on Wednesday as a trial run in advance of the still-unannounced full opening.

The megaproject, built near the famed Pyramids at a cost of more than $1bn, will open its halls for 4,000 visitors per day, said Tayyeb Abbas, assistant to the minister of antiquities.

The museum has been under construction for more than 10 years. Some sections have been open since 2022 for limited tours.

However, an official date for a full opening has not yet been set. It has been repeatedly delayed for various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 100,000 artefacts of Egypt’s ancient treasures will be displayed in the world’s largest archaeological museum, according to the Egyptian state information website.

Abbas said the trial run would help prepare for the full opening by identifying operational issues, including which parts of the museum might become overcrowded.

The displays across the 12 halls tap into issues related to society, religion, and doctrine in ancient Egypt, he added. The open-style halls have been classified by dynasty and historical order and will showcase thousands of artefacts.

Eras that will be exhibited in the main galleries include the Third Intermediate Period (about 1070-664 BC), Late Period (664-332 BC), Graeco-Roman Period (332 BC-395 AD), New Kingdom (1550-1070 BC), Middle Kingdom (2030-1650 BC), and Old Kingdom (2649-2130 BC).

One of the halls displays statues of the “Elite of the King”, members of the royal family and high-ranking officials who worked in the army, priesthood, and the government.

Limited tours have been allowed in parts of the site since late 2022, to test visitors’ experience and the museum’s operational preparedness.

The grand staircase – six-storey high, with a view of the Pyramids – and the commercial area are open to the public, showcasing monuments and artefacts that include sarcophagi and statues.

Other parts of the museum, including the King Tutankhamun treasure collection, are set to open later.