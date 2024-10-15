In Pictures

Israel kills at least 21 in strike on Christian town in north Lebanon

The attack in the Christian-majority town of Aitou hit a house rented to displaced families.

Members of the Lebanese Red Cross transport a body at the site of an Israeli air attack in the Christian-majority town of Aitou in north Lebanon. [Omar Ibrahim/Reuters]
15 Oct 2024

Israel expanded its targets in its war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, killing at least 21 people in an air attack in the north, health officials said, while millions of Israelis took shelter from projectiles fired back across the border.

So far the main focus of Israel’s military offensive in Lebanon has been in the south, the Bekaa Valley in the east and the suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

The strike in the Christian-majority town of Aitou on Monday hit a house that had been rented to displaced families, said Mayor Joseph Trad. At least eight people were injured, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

Rescue workers at the site of the attack searched through piles of rubble, where burned vehicles and trees could be seen strewn across the ground.

It was the first time the Christian-majority area had been attacked by Israel in a year of hostilities.

Israel ordered residents of 25 villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate to areas north of the Awali River, which flows some 60km (35 miles) north of the Israeli frontier.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, visiting a military base in central Israel where four soldiers were killed on Sunday by a Hezbollah drone strike, said Israel would continue to attack the Iran-aligned movement “without mercy, everywhere in Lebanon – including Beirut”.

Israeli attacks have killed at least 2,309 people in Lebanon over the last year, the Lebanese government said in its daily update. The majority have been killed since late September when Israel expanded its assault, in which its forces have also attacked United Nations peacekeepers.

Victims of the Israeli attack are placed in body bags near a statue of Saint Charbel. [Omar Ibrahim/Reuters]
Rescue workers at the site of the strike search through piles of rubble. [Omar Ibrahim/Reuters]
Paramedics with the Lebanese Red Cross recover a body from the rubble after an Israeli air strike targeted the northern Lebanese town of Aitou. [Fathi Al-Masri/AFP]
Burned vehicles and trees are seen strewn across the ground. [Omar Ibrahim/Reuters]
Lebanese Red Cross vehicles are parked at the site of the Israeli attack, which came a day after a Hezbollah drone strike on an army base in northern Israel killed four soldiers and wounded dozens of others. [Omar Ibrahim/Reuters]
It was the first time the Christian-majority area had been attacked by Israel in a year of hostilities. [Omar Ibrahim/Reuters]
Lebanese soldiers stand guard near the site of the Israeli assault. [Omar Ibrahim/Reuters]