Cuban president leads pro-Palestinian march in Havana

Scheduled for October 7 to mark one year since Israel’s war on Gaza, the rally was postponed due to Hurricane Milton.

Cubans participate in a march in solidarity with the Palestinian cause
Cubans march in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in central Havana. [Ernesto Mastrascusa/EPA]
Published On 15 Oct 2024

Thousands of Cubans, led by President Miguel Diaz-Canel and other leaders of the communist-run island, marched in Havana to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The demonstrators, including some 250 Palestinian medical students living in Cuba, carried a large banner that read “Long live free Palestine”, while the president and his allies wore keffiyeh scarves – an emblem of Palestinian solidarity.

“We are here to support the just claim of the Palestinian people, for their sovereignty, their freedom … and against the genocidal crusade that Israel practices towards the Palestinian people,” said Michel Marino, a 20-year-old international relations student, at the event on Monday.

The march had been due to take place on October 7 to commemorate the first anniversary of Israel’s war on Gaza after a Hamas-led assault on southern Israel, but it was postponed due to Hurricane Milton, which lashed Cuba and Florida in the United States last week.

“For a whole year, our Gaza has not had a single day of calm, not a single day of peace and our people in the West Bank suffer daily aggression while the world remains paralysed and unable to stop this tragedy,” said Mohammed Suwan, a Palestinian student, as he addressed the participants.

In June, the Caribbean island joined a lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel before the International Court of Justice over its military offensive in Gaza.

Cuban president leads pro-Palestinian march in Havana
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (C-R) and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero (2-R) lead a march. [Ernesto Mastrascusa/EPA]
The rally reiterated Cuba's support for Gaza and its criticism of the Israeli government. [Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]
The event was scheduled for October 7, but was postponed due to Hurricane Milton, which lashed Cuba and Florida last week. [Ernesto Mastrascusa/EPA]
A boy sits on his father's shoulders during the march in the Cuban capital. [Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]
Demonstrators called for a ceasefire and said Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. [Reuters]
Cuban and Palestinian students marched along Havana's waterfront. [Yamil Lage/AFP]
In June, Cuba joined a lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel before the International Court of Justice over its military campaign in Gaza. [Yamil Lage/AFP]