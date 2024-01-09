Russia launched another barrage of hypersonic and cruise missiles against Ukrainian targets on Monday, striking near the front lines of fighting in the east as well as in central and western parts of the country, officials said. At least four civilians were reported killed and 30 injured.

Unlike last winter, when the Kremlin’s forces targeted Ukraine’s power grid, Russia is now reportedly aiming at Kyiv’s defence industry. But the almost daily barrages have repeatedly hit civilian areas.

Monday’s attacks struck a string of neighbourhoods, including housing and a shopping mall, across Ukraine.

Russia fired 51 missiles of various types, as well as eight Shahed drones, at Ukraine, Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.

The Ukrainian Air Force intercepted 18 of the cruise missiles and all the drones, he said.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its forces used precision sea-launched and air-launched long-range missiles, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, to strike what it called “facilities of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex”.