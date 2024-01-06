In Pictures

Pro-Palestine protesters block bridge outside UK parliament

Demonstrators gathered on the streets of central London, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza.

People take part in a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London, Britain, January 6
People in London take part in a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza [Hollie Adams/Reuters]
Published On 6 Jan 2024

Hundreds of pro-Palestine demonstrators blocked access to a bridge near the British parliament on Saturday, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza in an act of civil disobedience.

London, like other Western cities, has seen regular and sometimes large demonstrations calling for an end to Israel’s bombardment of the besieged strip.

Police clashed with the protesters, who occupied surrounding roads after they were prevented from marching across Westminster Bridge, where they had planned to unfurl banners.

Police said they had imposed a legal order limiting the location of the protests and that by 3pm (15:00 GMT) people had begun to disperse. Those who refused to comply with an order to leave could be arrested, police said.

Saturday’s action, the first major demonstration of the new year, was smaller than previous mass marches but comes two days before the UK Parliament returns to work after its Christmas break.

The protest was designed to push politicians to adopt a harder stance towards Israel in its war on Gaza, which has killed more than 22,700 Palestinians in three months.

Two young girls, one wrapped in a Palestinian flag, chants slogans as they take part in Pro-Palestinian demonstration, in front of The Elizabeth Tower, commonly known by the name of the clock's bell, "Big Ben", at the Palace of Westminster, home to the Houses of Parliament, in central London on January 6
Two young girls, one wrapped in a Palestinian flag, chant slogans as they take part in a pro-Palestine demonstration in front of the Elizabeth Tower, commonly called "Big Ben", near the Houses of Parliament in central London. [Henry Nicholls/AFP]
People take part in a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London, Britain, January 6
People take part in a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the three-month war. [Hollie Adams/Reuters]
Metropolitan (MET) Police officers clash with protesters during a Pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of the Palace of Westminster, in central London, on January 6
Metropolitan Police officers clash with protesters during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of the Palace of Westminster. [Henry Nicholls/AFP]
A Metropolitan (MET) Police officer speaks and gestures towards a Pro-Palestinian supporter during a demonstration in central London on January 6
A police officer speaks and gestures towards a pro-Palestinian supporter at a march in the capital. [Henry Nicholls/AFP]
Metropolitan (MET) Police officers stand in front of Pro-Palestinian protesters during a demonstration in central London on January 6, 2024, calling for a ceasefire now in the war in Gaza. - Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7
Metropolitan Police officers stand in front of pro-Palestine protesters calling for a ceasefire. [Henry Nicholls/AFP]
A Pro-Palestinian supporter with a message reading "Peace is the white man's word" written on her face take part in a demonstration in central London on January 6
A pro-Palestine supporter with a message reading "Peace is the white man's word" written on her face takes part in a demonstration in central London. [Henry Nicholls/AFP]
Metropolitan (MET) Police officers clash with protesters during a Pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of the Palace of Westminster, in central London, on January 6
Some Metropolitan Police officers clashed with protesters during the demonstration. [Henry Nicholls/AFP]
Pro-Palestinian supporters wave Palestinian flags and chant slogans during a demonstration in central London on January 6
Pro-Palestine supporters wave Palestinian flags and chant slogans during the demonstration. [Henry Nicholls/AFP]
Metropolitan (MET) Police officers arrest a demonstrator (C) during a Pro-Palestinian demonstration in central London on January 6
Metropolitan Police officers arrest a demonstrator at the march. [Henry Nicholls/AFP]