In Pictures

Gallery|Elections

Bangladesh to vote in general elections boycotted by opposition

Women make up almost half of nearly 120 million eligible voters, as PM Hasina is set to win a fourth straight term.

Bangladesh's election officials prepare polling materials at a distributing centre in Dhaka on January 6, 2024, on the eve of Bangladesh's general election.
Bangladesh's election officials prepare polling materials at a distribution centre in the capital, Dhaka, on the eve of the country's general elections. [Munir uz Zaman/AFP]
Published On 6 Jan 2024

Bangladesh is holding general elections on Sunday, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina set to win a fourth straight term and the fifth overall for her Awami League-led alliance, despite overseeing an economy that required an international bailout last year.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of ailing former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia is boycotting the polls after Hasina denied its demand to resign and let a caretaker government run the elections.

Women make up almost half of the nearly 120 million eligible voters. First-time voters number about 15 million.

Nearly 2,000 candidates overall are vying for the 300 directly elected parliament seats, with a record high of 5.1 percent of women candidates.

There are 436 independent candidates in the race, the most since 2001. The BNP says the Awami League has propped up “dummy” candidates to try to make the election look credible, a claim the ruling party denies.

Rights groups have accused the government of targeting opposition leaders and supporters, while Hasina and the Awami League have repeatedly condemned the BNP as troublemakers set on sabotaging the elections.

Nearly 800,000 police, paramilitary and police auxiliaries will guard the polls on election day. Officials of the army, navy and air force have also been deployed.

As many as 127 foreign observers will track the election process to assess its fairness, while 59 journalists from abroad have been accredited.

Hasina has been credited with turning around the $416bn economy and its massive garments industry, while also winning international praise for sheltering nearly a million Rohingya Muslims fleeing persecution in neighbouring Myanmar.

But in recent months, the economy, once among the world’s fastest growing, was rocked by violent protests after a jump in the cost of living, as Bangladesh struggles to pay for costly energy imports amid depleting dollar reserves.

Bangladeshi security personnel carry polling materials outside a distributing centre in Dhaka on January 6, 2024, during preparations on the eve of Bangladesh's general election.
Bangladeshi security personnel carry polling materials outside a distribution centre in Dhaka. [Munir uz zaman/AFP]
Election officers tally material received in preparation for the general elections in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Bangladesh’s main opposition party has enforced a 48-hour general strike from Saturday across the South Asian nation as the nation is ready to hold its next general election a day later.
Election officers tally material received ahead of voting day on Sunday. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
A man walks past a poster of the Awami League party featuring their leader and Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on January 5, 2024.
A man walks past a poster of the Awami League party featuring their leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka. [Indranil Mukherjee/AFP]
Members of an opposition alliance carry a banner reading 'strike call for resignation of Sheikh Hasina' while chanting anti-government slogans during a protest march on the eve of Bangladesh's general elections in Dhaka on January 6, 2024.
Members of an opposition alliance carry a banner reading 'Strike call for resignation of Sheikh Hasina' while chanting anti-government slogans during a protest march. [Indranil Mukherjee/AFP]
Police personnel detain a man allegedly spouting anti-government slogans at the National Mosque after Friday prayers ahead of the upcoming general elections in Dhaka on January 5, 2024.
Police detain a man allegedly shouting anti-government slogans at the National Mosque after Friday prayers in Dhaka. [Munir uz zaman/AFP]
Security personnel patrol a street lined with election posters on the eve of Bangladesh's general elections in Dhaka on January 6, 2024.
Security personnel patrol a street lined with election posters. [Indranil Mukherjee/AFP]
A resident reads a newspaper sitting next to election posters of Awami League party, ahead of the upcoming general elections, in Dhaka on January 5, 2024.
A resident reads a newspaper sitting next to election posters of the ruling Awami League party. [Indranil Mukherjee/AFP]
In this photograph taken on January 4, 2024, transgender candidate Anwara Islam Rani gives a leaflet to a rickshaw puller during a campaign event in Rangpur, ahead of Bangladesh's general election on January 7.
Transgender candidate Anwara Islam Rani gives a leaflet to a rickshaw puller during a campaign event in Rangpur. [Ador Rahman/AFP]
Ballot boxes and polling materials are seen at a distributing centre in Dhaka on January 6, 2024, on the eve of Bangladesh's general election.
Ballot boxes and polling materials at a distribution centre in Dhaka. [Munir uz zaman/AFP]
Members of Bangladesh Army patrol on the road, as they are deployed to assist civil administration, a day ahead of the general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 6, 2024.
Bangladeshi army personnel are deployed to assist the civil administration as security is beefed up for the elections. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Election workers wait at a distribution centre to be deputed to various polling stations in Dhaka, Bangladesh,Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.
Election workers wait at a distribution centre to be allocated to various polling stations. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
Rescue personnel remove the remains of body from a burnt out carriage of the Benapole Express in Dhaka on January 5, 2024. - Five people were killed in Bangladesh after a passenger train which was arriving in the capital Dhaka from the western city of Jessore, caught fire on January 5, 2024, with police suspecting an arson attack during unrest ahead of national elections boycotted by the opposition.
Rescue workers remove a body from a charred carriage of the Benapole Express in Dhaka. At least four people were killed after a passenger train, which was arriving in Dhaka from the western city of Jessore, caught fire on January 5, 2024, with police suspecting an arson attack during unrest ahead of the elections. [Munir uz zaman /AFP]