In Pictures

Gallery|Israel War on Gaza

Hunger hits displaced Palestinians and animals in Gaza zoo

‘Living among the animals is more merciful than what we get from the warplanes in the sky.’

Lions are seen in their cage at the zoo in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Lions in their cage at the zoo in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip where displaced Palestinians have sought refuge. [AFP]
Published On 4 Jan 2024

At a zoo in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, dozens of destitute Palestinians are sheltering between cages that hold starving monkeys, parrots and lions, with no end in sight to Israel’s offensive on the enclave.

Most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes because of the Israeli military’s relentless attacks by air, land and sea, as well as forced evacuations, and much of the territory has been reduced to rubble. Many fled to already overcrowded Rafah, seeking security in packed camps and pitching tents on street corners.

In the private zoo run by the Gomaa family, a row of plastic tents has been set up near the cages and washing is hung from lines between palm trees. Nearby, a worker tried to feed a weak monkey tomato slices by hand.

Many people at the zoo are members of the extended Gomaa family who were living in different parts of the enclave before the conflict destroyed their homes.

“There are many families who have been completely wiped out. Now all our family is staying in this zoo,” said Adel Gomaa, who fled Gaza City. “Living among the animals is more merciful than what we get from the warplanes in the sky.”

A United Nations-backed report last week warned that Gaza was at risk of famine with the entire population facing crisis levels of hunger.

Israel stopped all food, medicine, power and fuel imports into Gaza when the current conflict started in October. While it now allows some aid to enter the Strip, security checks, delivery bottlenecks and the difficulty of moving through the rubble of a warzone have hindered supplies. Many Palestinians say they do not eat every day.

A displaced Palestinian family takes shelter near an animal cage at the zoo in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 2, 2024, where displaced Palestinians sought refuge amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas.
A displaced Palestinian family takes shelter near an animal cage at a private zoo in Rafah. [AFP]
Lions, monkeys and parrots struggle to find food and medical treatment while they live under harsh conditions at the zoo due the Israeli attacks that continue in Rafah, Gaza.
There is little food or medical care for the caged lions, monkeys and parrots in the zoo, which is run by the Gomaa family. [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu Agency]
A worker displays a monkey that died from starvation at the zoo in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 2, 2024, where displaced Palestinians sought refuge amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas.
A man holds up a monkey that died from starvation at the zoo. [AFP]
A Palestinian man feeds a monkey at a zoo, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Four monkeys have already died and a fifth is now so weak it cannot even feed itself when food is available, said zoo owner Ahmed Gomaa. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Lions, monkeys and parrots struggle to find food and medical treatment while they live under harsh conditions at the zoo due the Israeli attacks that continue in Rafah, Gaza.
He also fears for his two lion cubs. 'We feed them dry bread soaked in water just to keep them alive. The situation is tragic.' [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu Agency]
A lion paces in their cage at the zoo in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 2, 2024.
The cubs' mother has shed half her weight since the war started, going from daily meals of chicken to weekly servings of bread, he said. [AFP]
Palestinians give water to a monkey at a zoo, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Animals have been dying and falling ill every day, said Sofian Abdeen, a vet who has worked at the zoo. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Lions, monkeys and parrots struggle to find food and medical treatment while they live under harsh conditions at the zoo due the Israeli attacks that continue in Rafah, Gaza.
'Cases of starvation, weakness, anaemia. These problems are widespread. There is no food,' said Abdeen. [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu Agency]
Displaced Palestinians sit behind a plastic sheet in the zoo in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Displaced Palestinians shelter behind plastic sheets in the zoo in Rafah. [AFP]
A displaced Palestinian eats a sandwich in the zoo in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 2, 2024, where they sought refuge amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas.
A Palestinian child eats a sandwich at the zoo, where many families have sought shelter. [Said Khatib/AFP]
Displaced Palestinians cook a meal inside their shelter at the zoo in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 2, 2024.
Palestinians cook a meal inside their shelter at the zoo in Rafah. [AFP]