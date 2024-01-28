In Pictures

Gallery|Israel War on Gaza

Thousands rally across Israel calling for Netanyahu’s resignation

Scuffle broke out between Israeli protesters and the police in Tel Aviv as Israel’s war on Gaza continues.

Israeli police detain a man during a demonstration calling for new elections, frustrated with the government's failure to bring all hostages held in the Gaza Strip
Published On 28 Jan 2024

Israeli police have arrested several protesters in Tel Aviv, who called for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and early elections amid Israel’s continued war on Gaza.

Hundreds of people were dispersed by force in Kaplan Square, and some protest equipment was seized, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Protesters raised the slogan: “Elections Now” and chanted for the immediate dismissal of Netanyahu, according to the report.

Several other areas in Israel witnessed protests with thousands participating, demanding the dismissal of the government and the release of captives in Gaza. More than 100 captives remain in the custody of Hamas.

They included Jerusalem, Haifa, Caesarea, Kefar Sava, Rehovot and Beersheba, according to the Israeli broadcasting authority and Yedioth Ahronoth.

As protests intensified, Netanyahu criticised demonstrations by the families of captives held in Gaza as “useless and contributing to the demands of Hamas”.

Israeli officials estimate that 136 captives are still held in Gaza.

Protesters lift portraits of Itay Svirsky held hostage by Palestinian Hamas militants since October 7, during a rally in Israel's central city of Tel Aviv on January 27
Israeli left-wing activists lift placards during a protest against the war in Gaza outside the Ministry of Defence in the central city of Tel Aviv on January 27
Israeli and Arab left-wing activists protest together against the war on Gaza. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
A protester wears a garment bearing a portrait of Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu with a Hebrew inscription which reads "dangerous" as left-wing activists rally against the war in Gaza outside the Ministry of Defence in the central city of Tel Aviv on January 27
A protester wears a garment bearing a portrait of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a Hebrew inscription which reads 'dangerous'. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Israeli left-wing activists lift placards during a protest against the war in Gaza outside the Ministry of Defence in the central city of Tel Aviv
Israeli left-wing activists lift placards during a protest against the war in Gaza. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Israeli left-wing activists lift placards during a protest against the war in Gaza outside the Ministry of Defence in the central city of Tel Aviv on January 27
Protesters demanded a ceasefire. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Protesters lift national flags and placards during a rally in Israel's central city of Tel Aviv on January 27
Protesters lift national flags and placards demanding early elections. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Israeli security forces disperse protesters on the sidelines of a rally calling for the government's resignation and early elections, amid Israel's ongoing war with the Palestinian Hamas militant group in Gaza, in Israel's central city of Tel Aviv on January 27
Israeli security forces disperse protesters on the sidelines of a rally calling for the government's resignation and early elections. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Israeli forces intervene to protesters as they gather to stage a demonstration demanding the government's resignation and early elections in Tel Aviv, Israel on January 27,
Israeli forces intervene as protesters gather to stage a demonstration demanding the government's resignation and early elections in Tel Aviv on January 27, 2024. [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu]
Israeli police detain a man during a demonstration calling for new elections, frustrated with the government's failure to bring all hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group and demanding a ceasfire in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Jan. 27
Israeli police detain a man during a demonstration calling for new elections, frustrated with the government's failure to bring all hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group and demanding a ceasfire in Tel Aviv
Israeli left-wing activists block a police car, to protest after a fellow protester was arrested, on the sidelines of a demonstration against the war in Gaza
Israeli left-wing activists block a police car after a fellow protester was arrested. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]