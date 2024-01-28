Israeli police have arrested several protesters in Tel Aviv, who called for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and early elections amid Israel’s continued war on Gaza.

Hundreds of people were dispersed by force in Kaplan Square, and some protest equipment was seized, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Protesters raised the slogan: “Elections Now” and chanted for the immediate dismissal of Netanyahu, according to the report.

Several other areas in Israel witnessed protests with thousands participating, demanding the dismissal of the government and the release of captives in Gaza. More than 100 captives remain in the custody of Hamas.

They included Jerusalem, Haifa, Caesarea, Kefar Sava, Rehovot and Beersheba, according to the Israeli broadcasting authority and Yedioth Ahronoth.

As protests intensified, Netanyahu criticised demonstrations by the families of captives held in Gaza as “useless and contributing to the demands of Hamas”.

Israeli officials estimate that 136 captives are still held in Gaza.