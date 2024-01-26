In Pictures

Gallery|In Pictures

India celebrates Republic Day showcasing military might, cultural heritage

French President Emmanuel Macron was the chief guest at the celebrations that marked India’s 75th Republic Day.

Indian Army multi rocket launcher vehicles drive through the ceremonial Kartavya Path boulevard during India's Republic Day parade celebrations in New Delhi,
Indian Army multi-rocket launcher vehicles drive through the ceremonial Kartavya Path boulevard, previously known as Rajpath, during India's Republic Day parade celebrations in New Delhi. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
Published On 26 Jan 2024

Thousands of people lined a ceremonial boulevard in the heart of India’s capital to watch a colourful parade showcasing the country’s military power and cultural heritage to mark its 75th Republic Day.

French President Emmanuel Macron attended the parade on Friday as the chief guest at the celebration of the adoption of the country’s Constitution on January 26, 1950, following India’s independence from British colonial rule.

Indian President Draupadi Murmu escorted Macron in a ceremonial British-era horse-drawn carriage from the nearby president’s palace to the viewing stand. It was the first time the carriage has been used at the parade since it was abandoned by the government 40 years ago in favour of a car.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wearing a saffron-and-yellow turban, greeted Macron at the viewing stand.

India traditionally invites foreign leaders to witness the spectacle. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was the guest of honour last year, former French President Francois Hollande in 2016 and former US President Barack Obama in 2015. Ten Southeast Asian leaders watched the parade in 2018.

Tanks, missile systems, infantry combat vehicles and medium-range surface-to-air missile systems were displayed, with hundreds of police and military personnel marching with them. Stunt performers on motorbikes, including more than 250 women, also participated.

Macron accepted India’s invitation at short notice after US President Joe Biden couldn’t make it, reportedly because of his State of the Union address and re-election bid.

“A great honour for France. Thank you, India,” Macron said on X.

India's Republic Day celebrations
French President Emmanuel Macron attends Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
India's Republic Day celebrations
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets guest of honour, France's President Emmanuel Macron upon his arrival at the parade in New Delhi. [Money Sharma/AFP]
India's Republic Day celebrations
Indian soldiers takes part in the parade to mark the country's 75th Republic Day. [Ludovic Marin/AFP]
India's Republic Day celebrations
Indian defence forces march through the ceremonial boulevard in the heart of the capital. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
India's Republic Day celebrations
An all-woman daredevil unit of Indian defence forces display their skills on a motorcycle during the parade in India's capital. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
India's Republic Day celebrations
Indian soldiers march during the parade. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
India's Republic Day celebrations
Thousands of people lined a ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
India's Republic Day celebrations
Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath salutes during a Republic Day event in Lucknow, capital of the northern state. [Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Photo]
India's Republic Day celebrations
Assam police battalion march during the Republic Day parade in Guwahati, in India's Assam state. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
India's Republic Day celebrations
Students perform during a Republic Day parade in Srinagar. [Mukhtar Khan/AP Photo]
India's Republic Day celebrations
The parade winds through the centre of India's capital, showcasing the country's military power and cultural heritage. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]