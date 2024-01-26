In Pictures

Hundreds take to streets in The Hague in solidarity with Palestinians

International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Israel to take all measures possible to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza.

In a historic ruling, the ICJ said it had jurisdiction to rule in the case filed by South Africa accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza [Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters]
Hundreds of demonstrators marched from a central train station in The Hague to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday in solidarity with Palestinians and to call for an end to the war on Gaza.

Many protesters carried banners with the names of victims killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza, as they gathered to hear provisional ruling on emergency measures requested by South Africa in its genocide case against Israel.

Mo Kotesh of the Palestinian community in the Netherlands, and one of the organisers of the march, told Al Jazeera that the day was very significant in the history of the Palestinian people.

He expressed hope because this time, in contrast to previous experiences Palestinians have had with international justice, the ruling was somewhat favourable.

“We see that the international community is finally taking actions against Israel and that Israel finally is not above international law,” Kotesh said.

The interim ruling issued by the World Court ordered six provisional measures.

While it did not order a ceasefire in the war, it told Israel to do all it can to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in Gaza, and to ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians.

The interim ruling issued by the court ordered six provisional measures, including for Israel to take all steps to prevent genocidal acts, prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to genocide, and take immediate and effective steps to ensure the provision of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza. [Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters]
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a protest outside the ICJ as judges rule on emergency measures against Israel following accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide. [Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters]
The ICJ also ruled that Israel must submit a report to the court within a month regarding its compliance with the court order. [Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters]
Amnesty International has called the court’s order an 'important step' that could help protect Palestinians from 'further suffering and irreparable harm'. [Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters]
The ICJ’s provisional measures stop short of calling for a ceasefire, but experts say the orders could make the war harder for Israel to wage. [Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters]
Israel’s military action has killed more than 26,000 Palestinians since the war began on October 7. [Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters]
In a statement, Palestine’s permanent representative at the UN, Riyad Mansour, calls the ICJ order for Israel to take measures to stop genocide in Gaza 'historic'. [Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters]
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the ruling and reiterated that Israel had an 'inherent right to defend itself' and that the attempt to deny this right was 'blatant discrimination against the Jewish state'. [Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters]
Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Riyadh Maliki issued a statement on the ruling and welcomed the order, calling it an 'important reminder' that no one is above the law. [Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters]