Hundreds of demonstrators marched from a central train station in The Hague to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday in solidarity with Palestinians and to call for an end to the war on Gaza.

Many protesters carried banners with the names of victims killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza, as they gathered to hear provisional ruling on emergency measures requested by South Africa in its genocide case against Israel.

Mo Kotesh of the Palestinian community in the Netherlands, and one of the organisers of the march, told Al Jazeera that the day was very significant in the history of the Palestinian people.

He expressed hope because this time, in contrast to previous experiences Palestinians have had with international justice, the ruling was somewhat favourable.

“We see that the international community is finally taking actions against Israel and that Israel finally is not above international law,” Kotesh said.

The interim ruling issued by the World Court ordered six provisional measures.

While it did not order a ceasefire in the war, it told Israel to do all it can to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in Gaza, and to ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians.