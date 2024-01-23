In Pictures

Russia unleashes mass air strikes on Ukraine

Russian missiles fall on Kyiv and Kharkiv, killing at least five people and wounding dozens.

Medical workers treat a wounded woman at the site of a Russian missile attack in Kyiv on January 23, 2024. [Gleb Garanich/Reuters]
Published On 23 Jan 2024

Russian missile attacks have targeted the Ukrainian cities Kyiv and Kharkiv, killing several people, wounding dozens and damaging residential buildings, officials say.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 20 people were injured, including a 13-year-old boy. Residential infrastructure was damaged in at least four districts.

In Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, four people were killed and at least 40 wounded. An entire section of a multistorey residential building was destroyed, trapping an unknown number of people.

At least one person has been killed and another wounded in a Russian missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk region’s Pavlohrad city, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

With the front line largely bogged down in eastern Ukraine, Moscow and Kyiv continue to swap air strikes.

Recent Russian attacks have tried to find gaps in Ukraine’s defences, using large numbers of missiles and drones in an apparent effort to saturate air defence systems.

On Sunday, Moscow-installed officials reported that Ukrainian shelling killed 27 people on the outskirts of the Russian-occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov labelled the attack a “monstrous terrorist act”.

The Ukrainian military, however, denied it had anything to do with the attack.

It has not been possible to verify either side’s claims.

Smoke rises over Kyiv after a Russian missile strike. [Gleb Garanich/Reuters]
A building is damaged by an air strike in a Russian attack on Ukraine in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv. [Handout via Reuters]
People take shelter in a metro station during an air raid in Kyiv. [Thomas Peter/Reuters]
In the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 18 people were injured, including a 13-year-old boy. [Gleb Garanich/Reuters]
Locals comfort one another as emergency services work at the site of a Russian attack in Kyiv. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]
Residential infrastructure was damaged in at least four districts in Kyiv. [Thomas Peter/Reuters]
Residents leave a bomb shelter in their Kyiv apartment building, which was damaged by a Russian missile strike. [Gleb Garanich/Reuters]
Rescuers work at the scene of a Russian strike in Kharkiv. [Andrii Marienko/AP Photo]