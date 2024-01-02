In Pictures

Photos: In Colombia, illegally felled timber repurposed to help bees

The project has seen about 7,060 cubic feet of wood transformed into 1,000 bee hives.

A worker builds hives with illegal timber in the municipality of Socorro, department of Santander, Colombia. [Juan Barreto/AFP]
In northeast Colombia, police guard warehouses stacked high with confiscated timber with a noble new destiny: transformation into homes for bees beleaguered by pesticides and climate change.

The illegally harvested wood is used in northern Colombia’s Santander department for its “Timber Returns Home” initiative, which has been building hives since 2021 to house the little pollinators so critical to human survival.

So far, the project has seen about 200 cubic meters (7,060 cubic feet) of wood transformed into 1,000 bee hives, with another 10,000 planned for the next phase, according to the Santander environmental authority.

Previously, confiscated timber was turned into sawdust and donated to municipalities for projects, or sometimes just left to rot.

Now it is being repurposed to help address the “extremely serious problem” of possible bee extinction, said biologist German Perilla, director of the Honey Bee Impact Foundation.

About three-quarters of crops producing fruits or seeds for human consumption depend on pollination. Still, the United Nations has warned that 40 percent of invertebrate pollinators – particularly bees and butterflies – risk global extinction.

“The main threat is that we will run out of trees and there will be no flowers because, without flowers, there are no bees; without bees, there are no humans, and we will run out of food,” said beekeeper Maria Acevedo, one of the beneficiaries of the project.

In 2023 alone, she said, she lost more than half of her hives. She blames pesticides used in the nearby production of crops such as coffee.

A man walks next to illegal timber at a warehouse in the municipality of Socorro, department of Santander, Colombia. [Juan Barreto/AFP]
Four warehouses full of illegal timber in northeastern Colombia are set to receive a second lease of life as they are transformed into apiaries, contributing to the conservation of bees threatened by climate change and agrochemicals. [Juan Barreto/AFP]
According to official data, some 3,000 hives, each housing up to 50,000 bees, die off in Colombia annually. Laboratory tests found traces of the insecticide fipronil in most of the dead insects. [Juan Barreto/AFP]
Colombia has banned fipronil, which is already outlawed in Europe and restricted in the United States and China starting February 2024. [Juan Barreto/AFP]
According to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, higher temperatures, droughts, floods and other extreme events caused by climate change reduce nectar-bearing flowers that bees feed on. Studies have also linked bee infertility to heat stress. [Juan Barreto/AFP]
Biologist German Perilla (R) hands beekeeper Maria Zoila Acevedo (C) hives made from illegal timber in the municipality of Socorro, department of Santander, Colombia. [Juan Barreto/AFP]
Beekeeper Acevedo (L) and biologist Perilla (R) check a beehive. [Juan Barreto/AFP]
The Santander environmental authority seizes some 1,000 cubic meters of illegally felled timber in operations against trafficking in Santander every year. [Juan Barreto/AFP]
The country lost 123,517 hectares (305,200 acres) of trees in 2022, mainly in the Amazon - the world's largest rainforest. [Juan Barreto/AFP]
Nearly half of all timber traded in Colombia is of illegal origin, according to the Environment Ministry. [Juan Barreto/AFP]