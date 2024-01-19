Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, to show their support for Palestinians and protest against Western attacks on Yemen, as Israel’s war on Gaza continues.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed al-Attab, reporting from the scene of the protests on Friday, said many in the crowd accused the United States of supporting Israel’s war and promised to continue standing by their “brothers in Palestine”.

“They are now saying that, ‘We don’t care about your rage, we don’t care about whatever you do to us, we will continue our support and resilience with Palestinians until Israel stops its war on Palestine,’” he added.

Demonstrators also chanted against the US attacks on Yemen and some criticised the US designating the Houthis a “terrorist group”.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration re-listed Yemen’s Houthis as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” group over the rebels’ attacks in the Red Sea on ships it says have links to Israel.

In response to the shipping attacks, which have disrupted maritime trade between Asia and Europe, the US has also launched attacks on sites in Yemen since last week.

The Houthis say their attacks on ships will continue until Israel’s war on Gaza stops.

Other rallies reportedly also took place in Hodeidah, western Yemen, in Hajjah and Saada provinces of northwestern Yemen, in southwestern Taiz province, and in Al-Bayda province of central Yemen on Friday, according to the Houthi-run Al-Masirah channel.