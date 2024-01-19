In Pictures

‘Until Israel stops!’: Yemenis rally for Houthis, Palestinians in Sanaa

Thousands took to the streets to express their solidarity with Gaza and to protest against US attacks on Yemen.

People lift rifles and placards as they chant during an anti-Israel and anti-US rally in Yemeni capital, Sanaa. [Mohammed Huwais/AFP]
Published On 19 Jan 2024

Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, to show their support for Palestinians and protest against Western attacks on Yemen, as Israel’s war on Gaza continues.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed al-Attab, reporting from the scene of the protests on Friday, said many in the crowd accused the United States of supporting Israel’s war and promised to continue standing by their “brothers in Palestine”.

“They are now saying that, ‘We don’t care about your rage, we don’t care about whatever you do to us, we will continue our support and resilience with Palestinians until Israel stops its war on Palestine,’” he added.

Demonstrators also chanted against the US attacks on Yemen and some criticised the US designating the Houthis a “terrorist group”.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration re-listed Yemen’s Houthis as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” group over the rebels’ attacks in the Red Sea on ships it says have links to Israel.

In response to the shipping attacks, which have disrupted maritime trade between Asia and Europe, the US has also launched attacks on sites in Yemen since last week.

The Houthis say their attacks on ships will continue until Israel’s war on Gaza stops.

Other rallies reportedly also took place in Hodeidah, western Yemen, in Hajjah and Saada provinces of northwestern Yemen, in southwestern Taiz province, and in Al-Bayda province of central Yemen on Friday, according to the Houthi-run Al-Masirah channel.

Supporters gather at a rally in Sanaa to denounce the US labelling the Houthis a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" group. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Supporters of the Houthis hold a giant Palestinian flag during a rally. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Thousands of supporters of Yemen's Houthis massed in the Al-Sabeen Square in Sanaa to protest. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
An armed demonstrator lifting Palestinian and Yemeni flags gestures during the anti-Israel and anti-US rally. [Mohammed Huwais/AFP]
Top Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has promised to keep up his movement's forces attacks on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the aim of ending the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, and in response to US-led retaliatory raids. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
The US Department of State on January 17 announced the designation of Yemen's Houthis as a "terrorist" group amid an escalation of their attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Houthi supporters hold a poster of a Houthi fighter, recently killed by the US navy in the Red Sea. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Supporters of the Houthis hold a giant Palestinian flag in Sanaa as they rally to denounce the US labelling of Houthis a "terrorist" group. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Children hold signs during the protest in Sanaa. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]