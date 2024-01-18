In Pictures

Gallery|Israel War on Gaza

Maghazi residents left reeling after Israeli forces withdraw

Palestinians in central Gaza refugee camp struggle to pull their loved ones out from under rubble amid mass destruction.

Al-Maghazi refugee camp after Israeli forces withdrew from the area in Deir Al Balah, Gaza
The UN says nearly 1.9 million people have now been displaced in Gaza. [AbdelHakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
By Abdelhakim Abu Riash
Published On 18 Jan 2024

Central Gaza Strip – Palestinians in Gaza’s smallest refugee camp have once again found themselves digging the bodies of their relatives out from under rubble, hours after Israeli forces announced their withdrawal from the area.

Witnesses in the Maghazi refugee camp say many of the residents were shot at close range by Israeli soldiers “in cold blood”.

Piles of broken concrete and scenes of widespread destruction are evidence that homes were not spared in Israeli attacks, which included missile strikes and heavy artillery shelling.

Israeli soldiers have been conducting ground operations in northern, central, and parts of southern Gaza, for more than three months.

Maghazi camp has come under Israeli attack several times over the last few weeks.

In one of the deadliest attacks last month, more than 100 people were killed, mostly displaced women and children.

Dozens more have been reported killed in the camp in the past several days.

Ambulances have been unable to navigate destroyed roads and infrastructure in order to recover the bodies.

The camp normally houses about 30,000 people, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinians in the Near East (UNRWA).

But the population of the camp rose to at least 100,000 as thousands more frightened Palestinians came there seeking shelter from Israel’s relentless bombardment in other parts of the besieged enclave.

Attacks on refugee camps and civilian infrastructure have become common since October 7.

Nuseirat and Bureij camps in central Gaza have also been targeted several times, as well as the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

The attacks have killed thousands of Palestinian civilians.

Al-Maghazi refugee camp after Israeli forces withdrew from the area in Deir Al Balah, Gaza
Palestinian families return to their destroyed homes, hoping to find anything they can use amid the rubble. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Maghazi refugee camp after Israeli forces withdrew from the area in Deir Al Balah, Gaza
Witnesses say the bodies of several Palestinians were seen on the destroyed roads inside the refugee camp. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Maghazi refugee camp after Israeli forces withdrew from the area in Deir Al Balah, Gaza
A Palestinian girl is seen carrying a few essentials amid widespread destruction. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Maghazi refugee camp after Israeli forces withdrew from the area in Deir Al Balah, Gaza
Israeli attacks on the camp have destroyed homes, industrial buildings and infrastructure. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Maghazi refugee camp after Israeli forces withdrew from the area in Deir Al Balah, Gaza
Many of those who were in Maghazi have been forcibly displaced from other parts of Gaza several times since October 7. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Maghazi refugee camp after Israeli forces withdrew from the area in Deir Al Balah, Gaza
Most of the refugee camp has been reduced to rubble as a result of the Israeli military's relentless strikes and shelling in the area. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Maghazi refugee camp after Israeli forces withdrew from the area in Deir Al Balah, Gaza
Mass destruction and piles of concrete are seen at the main entrance of the Maghazi refugee camp. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Maghazi refugee camp after Israeli forces withdrew from the area in Deir Al Balah, Gaza
A man carries a mattress he managed to find amid the destruction as he walks past a damaged residential building. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Maghazi refugee camp after Israeli forces withdrew from the area in Deir Al Balah, Gaza
People are seen inspecting what is left of the camp's residential blocks. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Maghazi refugee camp after Israeli forces withdrew from the area in Deir Al Balah, Gaza
Palestinians have resorted to donkey-pulled carts as a mode of transport amid a severe lack of fuel. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Maghazi refugee camp after Israeli forces withdrew from the area in Deir Al Balah, Gaza
Saleh Abu Ali is a resident of Maghazi who lost his home - he told Al Jazeera he has nowhere to go. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Maghazi refugee camp after Israeli forces withdrew from the area in Deir Al Balah, Gaza
A plume of smoke is seen rising above what is left of the destroyed homes in the camp. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Maghazi refugee camp after Israeli forces withdrew from the area in Deir Al Balah, Gaza
Local businesses and industrial buildings were also destroyed in Maghazi. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Maghazi refugee camp after Israeli forces withdrew from the area in Deir Al Balah, Gaza
The camp’s power cables are seen hanging out of damaged buildings and infrastructure. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]