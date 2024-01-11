In Pictures

Protests as UN top court hears genocide case against Israel over Gaza war

In case brought to International Court of Justice, South Africa accuses Israel of committing genocide, demands end to offensive.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold Palestinian flags as they protest near the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands. [Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters]
Published On 11 Jan 2024

Dutch police kept rival demonstrations apart in The Hague as South Africa opened a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of breaching the UN Genocide Convention and saying the deadly October 7 attacks by Hamas could not justify its actions in the Gaza Strip.

Pro-Israel protesters waving flags marched through the streets while Palestinian supporters brandished placards saying: “End Israel apartheid.”

The top United Nations court, which rules on disputes between countries, has never judged a country to be responsible for genocide. The closest it came was in 2007 when it ruled that Serbia “violated the obligation to prevent genocide” in the July 1995 massacre by Bosnian Serb forces of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys in the Bosnia-Herzegovina enclave of Srebrenica.

The current case revolves around the 1948 Genocide Convention, which was drawn up in the aftermath of World War II and the murder of 6 million Jews in the Holocaust. Both Israel and South Africa are signatories.

South Africa lodged an urgent appeal to the top UN court to force Israel to "immediately suspend" its military operations in Gaza. [Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters]
Israel has dismissed the case as "atrocious" and "preposterous" and will lay out its defence on Friday. [Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters]
The United States is backing its ally Israel with the US Department of State describing the charges as "unfounded". [Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters]
Jewish demonstrators protest against Israeli military operations in Gaza near the ICJ. [Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters]
Police stand guard as people rally near the court in The Hague on the day South Africa presented its case to the judges. [Robin Utrecht/EPA]
Pro-Israel protesters rally near the ICJ and argue that Hamas's attacks on October 7, 2023, in southern Israel justify Israeli military operations in Gaza. [Robin Utrecht/EPA]
Israeli President Isaac Herzog has already hinted at his country's likely defence, saying, "We will present proudly our case of using self-defence ... under international humanitarian law." [Robin Utrecht/EPA]
South Africa argues Israel is breaking its commitments under the UN Genocide Convention, a treaty signed in 1948 in the wake of the Holocaust. [Robin Utrecht/EPA]