In Pictures

Gallery

Photos: Hong Kong paralysed by extreme floods from Typhoon Haikui

Hong Kong has been deluged with its heaviest rain in 140 years.

Stranded taxis are pictured on a flooded road in Hong Kong
Stranded taxis are pictured on a flooded road in Hong Kong. [Bertha Wang/AFP]
Published On 8 Sep 2023

The Asian financial hub of Hong Kong was drenched by the heaviest rain since records began 140 years ago, killing one person and injuring 83, as unusually wet weather caused by a typhoon brought more disruption to southern China.

Videos showed cascades of water surging down steep hillsides, flooding waist-deep in narrow streets and inundating malls, metro stations and tunnels.

The extreme weather also brought chaos to the nearby Chinese city of Shenzhen, a tech hub of more than 17.7 million people, with business and transport links across the economically important Pearl River Delta severely hit.

“I’ve never seen scenes like this before. Even during previous typhoons, it was never this severe. It’s quite terrifying,” said Hong Kong nurse Connie Cheung, 65.

The torrential rain was brought by Haikui, a typhoon that made landfall in the Chinese province of Fujian on Tuesday. Although it weakened to a tropical depression, its slow-moving clouds have dumped huge volumes of precipitation on areas still soaked by rain from a super typhoon a week earlier.

Workers walk through a landslide following heavy rainstorms in Hong Kong
Workers walk through a landslide following heavy rainstorms in Hong Kong. [Louise Delmotte/AP]
A man walks on a bridge over a swollen river on Lantau Island in Hong Kong
The torrential rain was brought by Haikui, a typhoon that made landfall on Tuesday. [Peter Parks/AFP]
People make their way through a flooded area after heavy rains
People make their way through a flooded area in Hong Kong. [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
A view of a road blocked due to the debris of a landside after heavy rains, in Hong Kong
A view of a road blocked by debris from a landside after heavy rains. [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
A motorist drives through floodwaters on Lantau Island
A motorist drives through floodwaters on Lantau Island in Hong Kong. [Peter Parks/AFP]
A pedestrian waits for a bus on a flooded street following heavy rainstorms in Hong Kong
Hong Kong's weather bureau issued its highest 'black' rainstorm warning and said more than 200mm (7.9 inches) of rain was recorded. [Louise Delmotte/AFP]
A flooded street in Hong Kong with high rises on each side
Hong Kong authorities shut schools on Friday and told workers to stay at home. The city's stock exchange was also shuttered. [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
A vehicle is seen at a collapsed road section after flood and heavy rains, in Hong Kong
A vehicle is seen on a collapsed road section after floods. [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
People stand inside a flooded shopping complex
Water cascaded into shopping centres in the densely populated city. [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
Stranded vehicles on a flooded road junction in Hong Kong. There is a flyover to the left and buildings behind. The water is milky brown.
Climate change has increased the intensity of tropical storms with more rain and stronger winds leading to flash floods and coastal damage. [Libby Hogan/AFP]