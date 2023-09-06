In Pictures

Missile strikes crowded market in eastern Ukraine

A child is among at least 16 people killed in the Russian attack in Kostiantynivka, Ukrainian officials say; no immediate comment by Russia.

Firefighters extinguish a blaze that broke out in the market in Kostiantynivka after the missile strike. [Andriy Reznikov/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images]
Published On 6 Sep 2023

A Russian missile has hit a crowded outdoor market in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 16 people and wounding dozens more, Ukrainian officials say.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a child was among those killed on Wednesday in the city of Kostiantynivka, located close to the front lines in Donetsk province where heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces is under way.

“This Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible,” Zelenskyy said, describing it as an attack on a “peaceful city”.

“A regular market. Shops. A pharmacy. People who did nothing wrong,” Zelenskyy said on his official Telegram channel.

There was no immediate comment by Russia, which has denied deliberately targeting civilians.

At a news conference in Kyiv with visiting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Zelenskyy called the strike “deliberate”.

“Those who know this place are well aware that it is a civilian area,” he said.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence says the market was hit by a ballistic missile. [Andriy Reznikov/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images]
ukraine
The fire damaged about 30 pavilions at the market. [Handout: Press service of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine vis Reuters]
ukraine
Burnt cars at the site at of a Russian strike at a market in Kostyantynivka. [Polina Melnyk/AFP]
ukraine
Twenty shops, power lines, an administrative building and the floor of an apartment building were damaged, according to the prosecutor general’s office. [Polina Melnyk/AFP]
At least 32 people were reported wounded. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
Rescue workers carry the body of one of the at least 16 victims out of the market in Kostiantynivka. [handout/Ukrainian Police Press Office via AP]
Ukrainian officials say a child was among those killed. [Interior Minister Of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko /Telegram via Reuters]
Kostiantynivka, which had a population of about 70,000 before Russia's invasion 19 months ago, is 30km (19 miles) southeast of the devastated city of Bakhmut, where fighting has been heavy for months. [Handout/Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine via AFP]