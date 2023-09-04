In Pictures

Photos: Typhoon Haikui leaves trail of destruction in Taiwan

Taiwan wakes up to toppled trees, persistent rain and floods after Typhoon Haikui made landfall on Monday.

A worker clearing fallen trees from a road in the aftermath of Typhoon Haikui in Taitung County. [Sean Chang/AFP]
Published On 4 Sep 2023

Typhoon Haikui toppled hundreds of trees, damaged coastal roads and dumped torrential rains across Taiwan before it weakened into a severe storm and headed for southern China on Monday.

Haikui had initially appeared to depart the island but made a second landfall early on Monday in southwest Kaohsiung, before it was downgraded to a severe tropical storm as it moved out into the Taiwan Strait.

There were no reports of deaths, but destruction was seen in coastal Taitung, a mountainous county in lesser-populated eastern Taiwan where the storm directly hit the day before.

“I’ve lived here for so long and I have never seen such wind gusts,” said Chen Hai-feng, 55, a village chief in Taitung’s Donghe township, where he was with an early-morning crew removing trees from a road.

Workers carefully manoeuvred diggers to move downed tree branches and electrical wiring that had snapped and splayed across the rain-drenched road.

Further north, in coastal Changbin township, workers ferried massive concrete blocks to a coastal highway that had partially collapsed from the force of waves slamming into it, hoping they would absorb the effect.

Heavy orange-coloured barriers were placed near the edge to prevent cars from skidding over on the slippery roads.

Haikui – the first typhoon landfall in Taiwan in four years – forced the evacuation of more than 7,000 people across the island, particularly from landslide-prone mountainous regions. Hundreds of flights were cancelled and businesses were closed.

Typhoon Haikui made landfall in eastern Taiwan on Sunday, unleashing torrential downpours, whipping winds and plunging thousands of households into darkness as the first major storm to directly hit the island in four years. [I-Hwa Cheng/AFP]
A customer buys food at a night market in downtown Yilan after Haikui made landfall in eastern Taiwan. [I-Hwa Cheng/AFP]
Fishing boats are anchored at a port in Yilan as Haikui makes landfall. [I-Hwa Cheng/AFP]
People struggle to walk against gusts of wind in Taipei, Taiwan. [Chiang Ying-ying/AP Photo]
A man holds his umbrella against heavy rain in Yilan in eastern Taiwan. [I-Hwa Cheng/AFP]
The first typhoon to directly hit Taiwan in four years, Haikui made landfall on Sunday in the island's mountainous and sparsely populated far southeast before moving across the south. [I-Hwa Cheng/AFP]
A shop owner prepares to close the store near Su-ao port in Yilan. [I-Hwa Cheng/AFP]
Classes were cancelled, and workers were given the day off for a second day across southern, eastern and central regions, while Taipei, the capital, received sporadic gusty rain showers. [I-Hwa Cheng/AFP]
By Monday, Haikui had entered the Taiwan Strait, heading for China, Taiwan's weather authorities said it will continue to bring heavy rain across the island into the middle of the week. [I-Hwa Cheng/AFP]