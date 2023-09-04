In Pictures
Photos: Typhoon Haikui leaves trail of destruction in Taiwan
Taiwan wakes up to toppled trees, persistent rain and floods after Typhoon Haikui made landfall on Monday.
Typhoon Haikui toppled hundreds of trees, damaged coastal roads and dumped torrential rains across Taiwan before it weakened into a severe storm and headed for southern China on Monday.
Haikui had initially appeared to depart the island but made a second landfall early on Monday in southwest Kaohsiung, before it was downgraded to a severe tropical storm as it moved out into the Taiwan Strait.
There were no reports of deaths, but destruction was seen in coastal Taitung, a mountainous county in lesser-populated eastern Taiwan where the storm directly hit the day before.
“I’ve lived here for so long and I have never seen such wind gusts,” said Chen Hai-feng, 55, a village chief in Taitung’s Donghe township, where he was with an early-morning crew removing trees from a road.
Workers carefully manoeuvred diggers to move downed tree branches and electrical wiring that had snapped and splayed across the rain-drenched road.
Further north, in coastal Changbin township, workers ferried massive concrete blocks to a coastal highway that had partially collapsed from the force of waves slamming into it, hoping they would absorb the effect.
Heavy orange-coloured barriers were placed near the edge to prevent cars from skidding over on the slippery roads.
Haikui – the first typhoon landfall in Taiwan in four years – forced the evacuation of more than 7,000 people across the island, particularly from landslide-prone mountainous regions. Hundreds of flights were cancelled and businesses were closed.